Māori Students Working On Bigissues Over Summer Break

A large group of Māori university students are improving their research skills over the summer with projects that dive into some of this country’s most pressing issues.

NPM summer intern Tui Barrett (Ngāti Maniapoto, Tainui, Kāi Tahu ) is working on a project to assess the effects of Freshwater Gold Clam in Waiapā awa - E hoa, e hoariri rānei? How will Corbicula Fluminea affect Te Mauri o Waiwaiā? Photo credit: Tama Blackburn

A record number of students applied for Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga’s summer internship programme this year, with 26 scholars chosen to take part in the scheme running over the next few months. The programme has just kicked off and the students are working on a wide variety of projects including how to deliver vaccines in a culturally responsive manner, improving Māori health services, the incursion of Freshwater Gold Clam into the Waiapā awa, community action and responses to severe weather events, child protection, the promotion of mental health among Māori youth, and artificial intelligence to name a few.

NPM has offered the New Horizons Summer Internship programme for many years and most students are at senior undergraduate or master’s level. “The internship is a way for our students to gain valuable research experience under the guidance of some of this country’s most experienced researchers. It’s a win-win for everyone because while it enables those who are just starting their research careers to access knowledge and experience, it also helps our senior researchers with some much needed contribution on their projects,” says Kiri Edge, research manager for NPM.

“One our NPM’s major roles is to support the next generation of researchers to become excellent at what they do. We hope this programme will help them gain the skills, confidence, and love of research to continue to the very highest levels of academia, science, and innovation. Our senior researchers love the chance to tautoko students over the summer. It is their chance to give back and mentor which is very important to our philosophy,” says Edge.

This year NPM is collaborating with the Auckland War Memorial Museum to offer two internships. “We are so excited to be working in partnership with Tāmaki Paenga Hira. The museum holds such precious knowledge and taonga and our students are privileged to have the opportunity to learn and develop their skills under the guidance of their amazing team,” says Edge.

“NPM underpinning philosophy is flourishing Māori futures and our summer internships are one way we can accomplish this. This summer programme encourages our up-and-coming research stars - giving them a fantastic opportunity to work on projects that are focused upon improving the lives of Māori and the environment as well as helping us all gain a deeper understanding of our history and culture.”

