New Zealand Open Continues To Showcase Amisfield To The World

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport has welcomed a long-term extension of its relationship with Queenstown-based winery Amisfield.

It extends the 17-year partnership ahead of the 103rd edition of the iconic event, set to be played at Millbrook Resort early next year.

Amisfield has long been renowned for its multi-award-winning wines that fly the flag for Central Otago wine around the world.

Founded by the Darby family, Amisfield also shares a strong connection with golf in New Zealand through various John Darby-designed golf courses across the country, most notably the stunning Jack’s Point golf course which, alongside Millbrook Resort and The Hills, has helped turn Queenstown into an award-winning golf destination.

New Zealand Open Chairman John Hart is delighted that the long-standing relationship is set to continue for the foreseeable future.

“Amisfield is one of the region's foremost and longest-standing wineries and we’re delighted they continue to be our wine partner,” said Hart.

“An integral element of the New Zealand Open involves showcasing the very finest experiences in these regions to the world. Amisfield’s unmatched quality in single-estate organic wine mirrors our shared commitment to excellence, further elevating the tournament's reputation as a world-class event.”

Amisfield founder John Darby is equally excited that Amisfield wines will yet again be in the hands of those playing and attending the New Zealand Open.

“It’s great that we are extending the relationship we have with the New Zealand Open. Golf is another passion of mine and pairs harmoniously with Amisfield’s vision for promoting the amazing Queenstown and Central Otago regions,” said Derby.

“There is a lot of symmetry between golf and winemaking. Just as no two golf courses are the same, no two wines taste the same. Each golf course and vineyard have unique characteristics which are influenced by their natural environments.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with the team at the New Zealand Open, and just as they support local businesses like ourselves, we are really happy that we can support the premier golf tournament in New Zealand.”

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on Amisfield please visit amisfield.co.nz

