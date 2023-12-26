Ōtautahi BiMillennial Woman Offers Life Hacks for Wannabe Grown-Ups

Ōtautahi-based comedian Aimée Borlase will be performing her solo musical comedy show BiMillennial Woman this January at Good Times Comedy Club.

Feel like life is a to-do list you forgot to start? Approaching 35 and unsure if you can really call yourself a grown-up? Aimée Borlase is here to save you from your existential angst with her solo musical comedy show BiMillennial Woman.

By now, Aimée thought she’d be married to Olivia Wilde with a large collection of Oscars on the mantlepiece and a brood of talented offspring. Instead, she’s a single stand-up comedian with a large collection of houseplants competing for space with her flatmate’s thrifted crockery. “I’m meant to be grateful I can ‘have it all’, the career and the spouse and the family, but like many women my age, I’ve found I’ve left all of that a bit late,” Borlase says. Instead, she’s had to define adulthood on her own terms, and wants to share that journey with her audience.

In her debut solo show, Borlase uses all the tools at her disposal: her voice, her ukelele, and unusually, a handful of custom Scout badges, to show you that anyone can be a Grown-Up, if you just tweak the rules a little.

“Intelligent, funny, smack-in-the-face at just the right moment, poignant, moving and just plain exceptional!” – Ari, previous audience member

BiMillennial Woman premiered at the Nelson Fringe Festival 2023, where it was nominated for Best in Fest, the Development Award, Best Design, and Best Solo Performer.

BiMillennial Woman will show in Christchurch for one night only on Friday 19th January 2024 at 6pm at Good Times Comedy Club. Tickets are $15 and available via Humanitix.

Key links:

Tickets:

https://events.humanitix.com/bimillenial-woman

