Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Asian Rock Night: A Celebration Of Diversity And Unity In Aotearoa's Music Scene

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 11:24 am
Press Release: Act Up Entertainment

Music has the power to transform lives, and for Frank Zhao, the pulsating energy and dynamic performances within the rock genre, such as those found in bands like DragonForce, opened up a new world of possibilities. Reflecting on his own journey, Zhao not only found personal enrichment but also recognised an opportunity to amplify diverse voices within Aotearoa's music scene. "I've found friends and bandmates from diverse backgrounds, but it's not always easy for everyone," Zhao acknowledges.

Throwing his support behind the cause, Zhao has championed the creation of Asian Rock Night—an event that aims to highlight the beauty of diverse voices coming together. The event is set to take place at Ding Dong Lounge on Saturday, 13 January, starting at 7 pm, and promises an evening that challenges the status quo, forging connections, and showcasing the richness of the shared passion for rock music.

Originally from Chengdu, China, Frank Zhao arrived in New Zealand five years ago with hopes of starting a new life and finding like-minded musicians. Reflecting on his journey, Zhao shares, "Music changed my life. The first time I listened to DragonForce, it struck a chord in me that resonates to this day. The energy, speed, and soaring vocals opened a new door of possibilities. Yet, as I started my journey into rock, I noticed an underrepresentation of minorities, particularly Asians. I've been fortunate to find friends and bandmates from diverse backgrounds, but I empathize with those who might struggle to connect with like-minded individuals."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In supporting Asian Rock Night, Zhao emphasizes the aim to create a space for fellow music enthusiasts to come together, connect, and discover local music, including the sounds of his band, House of Ousey.

One of the newly announced additions to the lineup is Kent Mori, a talented guitarist born in Japan and raised in Singapore before moving to New Zealand at the age of 14. Mori's journey with music began at a young age, and his instrumental fingerstyle guitar has captivated audiences.

"Traveling around a lot when I was younger gave me a sense of inconsistency, and music is and has been the most consistent thing in my life," says Kent Mori, reflecting on his musical journey. His addition to the lineup further enhances the diverse musical tapestry that Asian Rock Night aims to present.

The event will feature a dynamic lineup, including House of Ousey's energetic performance, the eclectic sounds of Gideon Voon, guitarist of Shepherds Reign, and his solo project. Now, with the inclusion of Kent Mori, Asian Rock Night promises to be a testament to the evolving narrative of Aotearoa's music scene—becoming more vibrant, inclusive, and reflective of the country's diverse community.

To keep the night rocking, Frank will be DJing from 7 pm, with Straydog Steve and Ginny C taking over at 9 pm, and DJ Bendezú closing the night from 12 am to 4 am. DJs will be downstairs, while live music will take place in the upstairs performance space. Tickets are available from dingdongloungenz.com.

Join us on Saturday night for an unforgettable experience that transcends musical boundaries, fostering unity, and celebrating the kaleidoscope of voices within Aotearoa's music community.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Act Up Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 