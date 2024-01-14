Sweet Victory for Brooke in World Cup Series

The much-anticipated FEI World Cup (NZ League) Final delivered in spades today with Brooke Edgecombe bagging her first-ever World Cup Series crown and Jake Lambert back on the podium as the winner of the final.

Fittingly as New Zealand’s highest-ranked series, it was a thrilling class where 10 of the nation’s best showjumpers were more than challenged by top Canadian course designer Peter Holmes at the Show Jumping Waitemata Archibald & Shorter North Shore Show Jumping World Cup Festival in Auckland.

Jake Lambert and Takapoto Alaid de Chez Nous notched the only clear of the opening round, with the series leaders Brooke, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) and Julie Davey (Hastings) each bagging four faults apiece.

Eight combinations came back for the second round, where clears came from Brooke on LT Holst Andrea, Sophie aboard both Waitangi Skynet and Benrose Stella, and Julie on LT Holst Freda clear but picking up two time faults. As the only clear of the opening round, Jake was last to go and jumped another stunning clear but also added two time. It was still enough to take a very special win.

It came 11 years to the day when he won his first World Cup, which also happened to be at Woodhill Sands. The Takapoto team rider was ecstatic with the mare, who has previously jumped at World Cup level with Olympian Samantha McIntosh.

This was just his second World Cup start on Takapoto Alaid de Chez Nous in the three months he has been riding the horse.

“The plan today was just for two nice clear rounds and continue to build that confidence,” said Jake. “It was a beautiful course – actually Peter’s courses have been stunning all weekend. Alaid jumped very well and just loved the ground.”

The win was fantastic for Takapoto’s Mitch, Kate and Mikayla Plaw, who had put so much into equestrian nationally. “It’s a great result for the team and that’s always a good thing to deliver.”

Brooke was rapt to finally have a World Cup Series win with Andrea. “She really deserves this,” said the Waipukurau rider.

She’s twice won the series final and placed second twice in the series. Today she took the win by a single point.

But her class hadn’t all gone to plan, with Andrea losing a shoe in the opening round and had her martingale break. “I just had to concentrate on keeping it together and not panicking. We had the hardest line to come just after that with the treble into the last fence. It would have been better if we had gone clear in the first!”

Coming out for the second she knew she had to go clear but says she just focused on jumping what was in front of them and not dwell on the fact it was the World Cup Final.

“I am very proud of her, and also too as she is also the mother of LT Holst Freda.”

As the series winner she now has the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the world final in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in late April.

“I am seriously considering going to the final,” said Brooke. “Oliver (her husband) and I will have a chat and make a plan that is best for her. I would really love to go but it needs to be the right decision for her.”

She was hugely grateful for the support of Oliver and groom Laura Bauman, and also fellow rider Tegan Fitzsimon and her groom Emma Jackson who had helped today. Her mum was also ringside to watch.

“Any one of us (Julie, Sophie or herself) could have taken the series. I finished a point behind Tegan a few years ago so I know what that’s like – I am just happy it was us today.”

Results –

FEI World Cup (NZ League) Series: Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) 77 points 1, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) 76 2, Julie Davey (Hastings) 67 3.

FEI World Cup (NZ League) Final: Jake Lambert (Cambridge) Takapoto Alaid de Chez Nous 1, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Waitangi Skynet 2, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 3, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Benrose Stellar 4, Julie Davey (Hastings) LT Holst Freda 5, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Park 6.

