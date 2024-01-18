Four Months Of Te Matatini Regionals Set To Kick Start Kapa Haka Season

Kapa haka fans are in for a treat after the dates and venues have been finalised for the regional competitions held across Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia.

From February to May, hundreds of kapa haka roopu from 13 regions in New Zealand and Australia, will compete in their respective regional qualifiers to vie for a spot at the bi-annual national Te Matatini national festival, which will be held in New Plymouth, Taranaki in 2025.

Te Matatini Chairperson, Sir Selwyn Parata, says the 12 regional competitions in Aotearoa New Zealand, and one on the Gold Coast in Australia, are major events on the kapa haka calendar, bringing together talented performers who will represent their iwi by sharing their stories and traditions.

“Our regionals are a crucial precursor to the highly anticipated Te Matatini national festival. It's where the passion, dedication, and innovation begin to create unforgettable performances that connect with audiences.”

Te Matatini has made a major investment into the regions to help support and develop kapa haka at the grass roots level and aligning with its vision: Mana Motuhake ki te Kainga: Matatū, Mataora, Matatini ki te ao - rohe led and Te Matatini enabled, supporting the kapa haka aspirations of each region.

Part of that support is establishing 12 new Pou Takawaenga positions. The full-time roles are based in the community and will be a conduit between the different regions and Te Matatini. The Pou Takawaenga will focus on coordinating, planning, and supporting their teams in the regional and national Te Matatini events and developing and growing the love of kapa haka.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Te Matatini CEO, Carl Ross, says the newly established roles are a positive step forward and shows a commitment to continue to promote the value kapa haka has on Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Our Pou Takawaenga will allow us to have close connections with the regions and help steer Te Matatini and kapa haka towards the future,” he says.

Kapa Haka Regional Competitions 2024

23-24 February 2024, Mātaatua, Tōrere, Te One, Ōpōtiki

24 February 2024, Te Tauihu, Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

24 February 2024, Ngāti Kahungunu, A&P Showgrounds, Dannevirke

8-9 March 2024, Te Arawa, Rotorua Events Centre, Rotorua

8-9 March 2024, Te Kāhui Maunga, Te Whare o Ruapūtahanga/TSB Hub, Te Hāwera

23 March 2024, Te Whanganui a Tara, Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

23 March 2024, Te Tai Tokerau, McKay Stadium, Whangārei

6-7 April 2024, Tairāwhiti, Houhoupiko, Gisborne

20 April 2024, Rangitāne, Fly Arena, Palmerston North

20 April 2024, Waitaha, Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

19-20 April 2024, Te Whenua Moemoeā, Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre

27 April 2024, Tainui, Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

11-12 May 2024, Tāmaki Makaurau, Spark Arena, Auckland

© Scoop Media

