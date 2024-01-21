Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Historic GP title won by Steve Ross

Sunday, 21 January 2024, 8:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Formula 5000 Association

It was the 50-year-old McRae GM-1 of Dunedin’s Steve Ross that triumphed at today’s Historic GP title – contested by the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival series.

The final of three races held at the Taupō International Motorsport Park, today’s 10-lap race for the Historic GP title was held under brilliant sunny skies and 27degC conditions.

Taking the #5 McRae to the lead at the first turn, Ross steered around the Lola T332 of Kevin Ingram to lead from the opening lap through to the chequered flag.

“That was a very tough race,” said Ross at the end.

“Kevin ran right up my bum the whole time – I thought I was going to be in trouble there. So it is a very nice feeling to be here first.”

Ingram worked hard to find a way past, keeping pace with Ross and ultimately finishing in second place, 0.816sec behind.

“I wasn’t quite fast enough, was I,” joked Ingram. “I’d like to thank my wife. Without her I wouldn’t be doing this – and sponsors, SAS and Pacifica Shipping Company. They really support us – and of course Super Sprint (the event promoters).”

Third was the 650hp Lola T332 of Te Kauwhata’s Tony Galbraith.

“I put some new tyres on and the car works good – so very happy with that,” said Galbraith of his result, finishing 1m16sec behind.

On hand to award the podium getters with their GP trophies was 1970 Tasman Series winner Graeme Lawrence.

Of the ten starters eight made it to the finish. First was the Lola T332 of Codie Banks, who pitted after a lap to resolve an electrical issue with his fuel metering. Russell Greer pitted his Lola T332 after five laps, choosing to retire after a glancing impact, when he felt the steering out of alignment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Hawera’s Tony Annabell in the Class A leading McLaren M10B wrapped up the field.

The day started with an eight-lap handicap start race. Toby Annabell was first to turn-one, to be hunted down by the chasing nine cars. Ross took the chequered flag 2.896sec ahead of Codie Banks while the blue Lola T332 of Kaukapakapa’s Bruce Kett rounded the morning podium.

Annabell’s McLaren M10B finished ninth with Windelburn only retiring entry after two laps.

It is now two weeks until the third round for the 2024 season, which heads for the South Island and the popular Skope Classic (2-4 February) at Christchurch’s Euromarque Motorsport Park. The following destination is Australia for the Phillip Island Classic (7-10 March) – the trans-Tasman leg of the season. Also confirmed is a supporting appearance at the Australia Grand Prix – 21-24 March.

Continuing to support the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series in its 21st season are SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Avon Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events.

You can follow the series on Facebook at F5000 New Zealand or via the official website www.f5000.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Formula 5000 Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZCT: Supporting Squash NZ

NZCT has granted $70,000 to SNZ to bolster the establishment of a sustainable coaching development system. The funding will also be used to enhance the professional development of coaches at squash clubs and to implement a competition management system. More


NZCT: Supporting Auckland Table Tennis

NZCT has awarded the ATTA a grant of $35,000 to support their ‘Tables in Communities’ programme, making free tables, gear, and coaching available at a range of indoor and outdoor sites, including schools, community halls, public parks, playgrounds, transport stations, libraries, town squares, business districts, shopping centres, and local marae. More


Tauranga Rotary Club: Bay’s Biggest Book Sale

Now in its 37th year, the Tauranga Rotary Book Sale is putting out a challenge to New Zealand literacy, environmental, and sustainability experts - help us repurpose and recycle unsold books. More


WCC: Public Invited To Memorial For Dance Legend

The public is invited to a celebration of the life of Sir Jon Trimmer at Wellington's Opera House on Friday 2 February. He will be honoured through performances by members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, alongside speeches and archival footage from his long and distinguished career. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 