Record Entries For Tennis New Zealand Masters Championships

The Pascoes Tennis NZ Masters Championships, being held in Auckland from 27-31 January will bring together more than 280 players aged 30+ from across New Zealand as well as around a dozen overseas competitors. The competition includes singles, doubles and mixed doubles across 12 different age categories and will be played at five venues around Central Auckland.

The courts at Remuera Rackets Club, Kohimarama Tennis Club, Mission Bay Tennis Club, Parnell Lawn Tennis Club & Royal Oak Racquets Club will be full of eager competitors across the event weekend, for some national titles and ITF Masters care the aim, whilst for others the chance for friendly competition and to catch up with friends from across the country draws them to the event.

Tournament Director Lyndsay Dick has been busy finalising competition draws and says scheduling so many players across five days at five different venues is a challenge. “It’s a good problem to have. Having so many players is great for the event, and in particular we’re impressed with the number of singles entrants, which is considerably more than most years. “ Says Lyndsay.

Host region, Tennis Auckland Masters can’t wait to welcome the competitors to the city. “We’re wrapped with the number of entries, it will be the largest NZ Masters Nationals in recent memory. It’s a lot of work to host events like this and our volunteers all rally together to make it happen. We’re determined to make sure everyone has a great time in our city.” says Board member Wes Elder.

Auckland last hosted the event in 2019, and participation numbers will well surpass that year’s event. The event will kick off with a meet and greet function on Friday 26th January at Parnell Lawn Tennis Club, and a programme of social activities has been put together around the competition. Final results and details of national championships will be posted at the end of competition, with regular result updates available at: https://tnz.tournamentsoftware.com

