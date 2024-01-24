Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Record Entries For Tennis New Zealand Masters Championships

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Tennis New Zealand

The Pascoes Tennis NZ Masters Championships, being held in Auckland from 27-31 January will bring together more than 280 players aged 30+ from across New Zealand as well as around a dozen overseas competitors. The competition includes singles, doubles and mixed doubles across 12 different age categories and will be played at five venues around Central Auckland.

The courts at Remuera Rackets Club, Kohimarama Tennis Club, Mission Bay Tennis Club, Parnell Lawn Tennis Club & Royal Oak Racquets Club will be full of eager competitors across the event weekend, for some national titles and ITF Masters care the aim, whilst for others the chance for friendly competition and to catch up with friends from across the country draws them to the event.

Tournament Director Lyndsay Dick has been busy finalising competition draws and says scheduling so many players across five days at five different venues is a challenge. “It’s a good problem to have. Having so many players is great for the event, and in particular we’re impressed with the number of singles entrants, which is considerably more than most years. “ Says Lyndsay.

Host region, Tennis Auckland Masters can’t wait to welcome the competitors to the city. “We’re wrapped with the number of entries, it will be the largest NZ Masters Nationals in recent memory. It’s a lot of work to host events like this and our volunteers all rally together to make it happen. We’re determined to make sure everyone has a great time in our city.” says Board member Wes Elder.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Auckland last hosted the event in 2019, and participation numbers will well surpass that year’s event. The event will kick off with a meet and greet function on Friday 26th January at Parnell Lawn Tennis Club, and a programme of social activities has been put together around the competition. Final results and details of national championships will be posted at the end of competition, with regular result updates available at: https://tnz.tournamentsoftware.com

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tennis New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZCT: Supporting Squash NZ

NZCT has granted $70,000 to SNZ to bolster the establishment of a sustainable coaching development system. The funding will also be used to enhance the professional development of coaches at squash clubs and to implement a competition management system. More


NZCT: Supporting Auckland Table Tennis

NZCT has awarded the ATTA a grant of $35,000 to support their ‘Tables in Communities’ programme, making free tables, gear, and coaching available at a range of indoor and outdoor sites, including schools, community halls, public parks, playgrounds, transport stations, libraries, town squares, business districts, shopping centres, and local marae. More


Tauranga Rotary Club: Bay’s Biggest Book Sale

Now in its 37th year, the Tauranga Rotary Book Sale is putting out a challenge to New Zealand literacy, environmental, and sustainability experts - help us repurpose and recycle unsold books. More


WCC: Public Invited To Memorial For Dance Legend

The public is invited to a celebration of the life of Sir Jon Trimmer at Wellington's Opera House on Friday 2 February. He will be honoured through performances by members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, alongside speeches and archival footage from his long and distinguished career. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 