Rebel Sport Continues Support For New Zealand Open

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport are delighted to confirm that Rebel Sport have committed to supporting the tournament for a further two years ahead of the 103rd edition of New Zealand’s premier golf event to be held at Millbrook Resort between February 29 and March 3, 2024.

Rebel Sport has supported the New Zealand Open in its current format since 2014, and as a Major Tournament Sponsor has been part of some iconic moments including watching Michael Hendry become the first New Zealander in 14 years to lift the iconic Brodie Breeze trophy.

Tournament Chairman, John Hart says that the support the tournament has received from Rod Duke and the team at Rebel Sport has been amazing and he is delighted to continue the strong relationship.

"Rod and Rebel Sport have been amazing supporters of the New Zealand Open since we started this unique Pro-Am format of the tournament. They saw our vision and share our passion for this historic event” says Hart.

“There are not many events that can say they have had a sponsor for 10 consecutive years, so we are grateful for the support that Rebel Sport has given us."

Speaking on behalf of Rebel Sport, Managing Director of the Briscoe Group, Rod Duke is excited about the upcoming tournament and believes that the tournament showcases everything great about New Zealand.

“The New Zealand Open is a great event that we are proud to continue our relationship with John and his team. They do an amazing job of not only hosting an annual major event but showcasing Queenstown and New Zealand to the world” says Duke.

“It’s great to see Kiwis and international players get their shot at our national title, and we love how the tournament encourages and inspires young and old to get out and play sport.”

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on Rebel Sport please visit rebelsport.co.nz.

