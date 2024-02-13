PaR nz Golfing Holidays To Offer Amateur Pro-Am Players A Trip Of A Lifetime

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is excited to announce the country’s leading golf tour company, PaR nz Golfing Holidays as its newest sponsor ahead of the 103rd edition of the iconic tournament set to be held at Millbrook Resort later this month.

As a leading organiser of golf tours and events within New Zealand and around the world, PaR nz has global partnerships throughout all sectors of the golf industry, and is a fully integrated travel, marketing, and events management team. PaR nz has won eight international awards as New Zealand’s Best Golf Tour Operator. The company is also New Zealand’s only Authorised Provider to The Open and will be hosting a group to the 152nd Royal Troon in July.

New Zealand Open Partnership Manager Michael Goldstein is delighted to welcome PaR nz to the tournament and says that having a leading golf travel company partnering with the New Zealand Open is a perfect fit to capitalise on the $400m+ golf tourism industry in New Zealand.

“PaR nz has an impressive history of promoting golf tourism and fostering connections within the golfing community. Their sponsorship of the New Zealand Open highlights their ongoing commitment to creating unforgettable travel experiences,” says Goldstein.

As part of the sponsorship, PaR nz will be offering a golf trip of a lifetime to one of the tournament’s Pro-Am amateur participants if they achieve a hole-in-one on the Coronet 12th hole during the tournament.

Up for grabs is a guaranteed place on a Grand European Golf Tour in July 2025 including flights, luxury 5-star accommodation and a magical six country tour with stops in iconic and historic cities including Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Lake Bled, Milan and Evian. The 20-day tour includes 10 rounds of championship golf including Berlin’s Bad Saarow, Seddiner See, Albatross Prague, The PGA Oaks Prague, Fontana, Adamstal, Royal Bled, Villa D’este on Lake Como, Castel Conturbia and Evian.

In addition to the Hole in One prize, PaR nz Golfing Holidays is offering golfers across New Zealand the chance to win a place in the 2024 Millbrook Masters including golf and accommodation at Millbrook Resort. To enter the competition Click Here.

PaR nz Golfing Holidays Director Denise Langdon is honoured to be part of such an iconic event and is looking forward to the excitement that this major prize offers to the Pro-Am amateur players.

"PaR nz has been involved within the New Zealand golfing community for over 20 years, initially in event management with the then IMG / NZGA Golf partnership and in later years with the rules team,” says Langdon.

“The New Zealand Open does such a great job of promoting golf tourism for New Zealand and showcasing many of the country's stunning courses including the fabulous Millbrook Resort to a global audience.

“We hope all the Pro-Am participants get excited for the opportunity to win this amazing tour to an impressive array of courses and cities. We will all be watching and hoping that someone is able to hit that perfect shot and win this amazing prize.”

The New Zealand Open tees off between February 29 and March 3 at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown. Live coverage will be available on Sky Sport 6.

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on PaR nz please visit parnz.co.nz.

