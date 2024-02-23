Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival Announces 2025 Date

Get ready to raise a glass and celebrate the best of Wairarapa! The highly anticipated Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival has announced its 2025 date. Hot on the heels of a fantastic festival last weekend, returning to the stunning riverside setting of The Cliffs in Carterton, Harvest Festival Committee are proud to announce Harvest Festival 2025 will be on Saturday, 15th February.

"We're thrilled to announce the date for the 2025 Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival, sticking with our established date – the third Saturday of February" says Nicky Geary, Chair of Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival. "After a fantastic 2024 event, we can't wait to welcome back wine lovers, foodies, and music enthusiasts for another unforgettable day of celebrating the region's incredible wineries and producers."

The festival showcases the finest Wairarapa hospitality, with 16 wineries bringing their award-winning drops for tasting. Live music will provide the soundtrack to the day, while a selection of renowned local food producers will offer delicious pairings that perfectly complement the wines.

Geary also emphasizes the importance of the event for the region. "Harvest Festival is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the passion and dedication of our local winemakers and producers," she says. "It's also a fantastic way to bring the community together and celebrate everything that makes Wairarapa special."

Mike Weeks, Provincial Insurance Brokers, echoes the sentiment. "We're proud to be the presenting sponsor of Harvest Festival as it truly highlights the best of the region," he says. "Harvest Festival is a vibrant and exciting celebration that attracts out of region visitors, benefits the entire community, and we're committed to supporting its continued success."

In addition to the main event, the festival will also be bringing back Wine Geek 101 pre-event after its successful launch this year. This intimate session offers a way to ease into the Harvest day while providing an educational and interactive experience for those wanting to delve deeper into the world of wine.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 15th, 2025, and join us at the Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival for a day of unforgettable experiences. Follow us on social media and visit our website for more information and updates. Tickets will go on sale later this year.

Website: wairarapaharvestfestival.co.nz

