Adult Artmaking And Writing Classes

Art 101: Art Lessons for Adults

Mondays 6.30–8pm, starting 4 March, $100 for 6 lessons

A new beginners artmaking class for adults starts on Monday evenings from 4 March at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū.

Artist Nicola Farquar will lead this programme over four terms in 2024, with Term 1 focusing on an introduction to art materials through printmaking, along with art concepts such as composition.

Nicola has regularly displayed her art around the country, recently at CoCA in Christchurch, and she is currently preparing for a solo exhibition at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery in May this year.

Kirsty Glengarry, Gallery Learning and Audience Engagement Team Leader says, “It is exciting to offer classes for beginner artists at the Gallery. We regularly hold artist-led artmaking workshops, and to add classes especially designed for beginner adults is new. We know the benefits artmaking brings for our wellbeing, and this is a great opportunity to learn and create in a safe environment.”

Bookings are essential.

Event page: christchurchartgallery.org.nz/events/art-101-for-adults-term-1-2024

Artist-led Ngatu Workshop

Saturday 9 March, 10.30am – 12pm, $10 per person (suitable for adults)

Artists and mother-daughter duo Tui Emma Gillies and Sulieti Fieme'a Burrows (MNZM) will lead a ngatu (Tongan tapa cloth) workshop at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū to create mini ngatu inspired by traditional Tongan patterns.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Sulieti is a renowned ngatu artist. Tui was awarded the University of Canterbury Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies’ 2023 artist in residence. She says her artwork “mixes contemporary with traditional, and while it can be challenging, it is always made with respect to the roots of the medium and the ancestors who practised it before me”.

Bookings are essential.

Event page: christchurchartgallery.org.nz/events/artist-led-workshop-miniature-tapas-10

Writing Workshop with Karen Healey

Saturday 4 May, 1–3.30pm, $25 per person (suitable for adults)

Author and educator Karen Healey will use the Spring Time is Heart-Break exhibition at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū as inspiration for a writing workshop for adults in May.

Healey writes speculative fiction and magical romance for adults and young adults, including the award-winning When We Wake duology and Guardian of the Dead. Her most recent book is Bespoke and Bespelled, the first novella in the Wellywood Magic series.

Bookings are essential.

Event page: christchurchartgallery.org.nz/events/writing-workshop-with-karen-healey

© Scoop Media

