Celeste Barber Announces Brand-new Show Backup Dancer, Set To High-kick Her Way Across New Zealand In August 2024

Australia’s queen of comedy, Celeste Barber, has announced a 2024 New Zealand tour of her new show Backup Dancer.

Backup Dancer promises to tackle a range of big political topics from freeing nipples and inappropriately texting therapists, to what it would really be like to be Taylor Swift’s backup dancer. A night of jokes, hilarious storytelling and a lot of high kicks.

Celeste Barber: Backup Dancer Tour Dates 2024

Friday 2 August Town Hall, Christchurch

Saturday 3 August Opera House, Wellington

Sunday 4 August Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Thrilled to be touring her new show, Celeste said, “I'm excited to tell some jokes, relive some awkward memories and high kick my way across the stage with my new show Backup Dancer.”

Excited to be promoting Celeste’s Backup Dancer tour, Paul Dainty AO, President, and CEO of TEG Dainty said, "Celeste stands out as one of Australia's greatest entertainers, her last tour in 2022 was a huge success selling out in record time. New Zealand, get ready for the complete Celeste Barber immersion in person."

Since humble beginnings in Australia’s largest open mic competition RAW Comedy in 2015, Celeste has gone on to be internationally praised by likes of Variety; scored legions of fans including Reese Witherspoon, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Cindy Crawford, and Tom Ford; and had her own special Fine, Thanks filmed at the Sydney Opera House released on Netflix. Not to mention 100s of sold-out shows in Australia, Canada, USA, New Zealand and across Europe.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Her memoir Challenge Accepted! was released to critical acclaim in Australia, USA, France, Germany, Russia, and Poland. In early 2020, she used her monumental platform to raise $52 million for the NSW RFS during Australia’s most devastating bushfire season. Last year she starred in the number one Netflix series Wellmania, and previously in the award-winning ABC series The Letdown. She will soon be seen in the Australian feature film Runt alongside Jai Courtney and Deb Mailman.

Don’t miss your chance to spend an evening with one of Australia’s sharpest comedic minds as she premieres her new unmissable show.

© Scoop Media

