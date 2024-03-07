ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix Set To Be Largest-ever Ticketed Sail Racing Event

Fans lucky enough to secure a spot at the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch will be part of history. The event is set to be the world’s largest-ever ticketed sailing event - with a staggering 22,000 expected across the weekend (23-24 March), plus on-water spectators.

Only limited grandstand tickets remain for both days and New Zealanders are urged not to delay to avoid missing out on the must-attend event of the Canterbury social calendar.

This year’s ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will see the return of popular fan experiences, including the already-sold out Platinum Lawn, plus private Shoreline Villas for businesses wishing to entertain clients and friends at the event of the summer - inventory also exhausted. On-land viewing will be complemented by a flagged spectator fleet.

With 15,000 seats already sold across Saturday and Sunday’s event (not including hospitality or on-water products), final tickets are available at Ticketek.co.nz. Race Stadium viewing at Naval Point will be complemented by fans watching from vantages surrounding the Port Hills.

Voted best venue on the Season 3 calendar by SailGP athletes, the Season 4 iteration of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix is set to be bigger and even better, with increased capacity across stadium-style seating, plus a mouthwatering food offering locally-sourced and inspired by the best of the region. World-class musicians will take the stage, with the action and entertainment off the water set to rival the action on it.

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said: “Christchurch has proven to be one of our very best events to date – with fantastic racing, thousands of fans and spectacular scenery in a natural amphitheatre. We can’t wait to return later this month for another brilliant weekend of racing in front of a record-setting crowd,” Coutts said.

Jostling at the top of the leaderboard with three-time SailGP defending champions Australia, all eyes will be on the New Zealand SailGP Team as they fight for a win on home turf - an opportunity snatched by Canada last year.

Team driver and co-CEO Peter Burling said: “We’ve always enjoyed incredible support at home. New Zealand fans are among the most passionate in the world and after a season of watching us compete halfway across the globe, we can’t wait to reward them with an incredible weekend of racing on Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour.”

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch is delivered in partnership with host partners ChristchurchNZ and New Zealand Major Events, Title Partner ITM, and event partners Alvarium, Rodd & Gunn and Heineken.

ChristchurchNZ Head of Major Events Karena Finnie says, “We have always known that Christchurch is a place where people love to come together, celebrate, compete and play, so we are thrilled that an expected 22,000 residents and visitors will get to experience this incredible weekend in our city.”

“To see the response and excitement in the lead up to SailGP’s Season 4 event in Christchurch proves that Ōtautahi is a world class destination for major sporting events, and this one is sure to bring an unparalleled level of fun to our shores!” Finnie said.

Sara Johnson, ITM CEO says “We are thrilled to see this world-class event returning to Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour in two weeks’ time. After watching the Season 3 action take place in incredible venues around the globe, we can’t wait to cheer on our Kiwi team on home shores. The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch is the one to watch and with the record-breaking ticket sales, clearly Kiwis agree.”

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch begins Saturday 23 March, with live racing between 3-4.30pm on both days. Fans can catch all the action LIVE on Three (linear) plus live and on-demand on ThreeNow.

