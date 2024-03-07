Play The Home Of The New Zealand Open At The 2024 Millbrook Masters

In partnership with Millbrook Resort, New Zealand’s most awarded golf resort, PaR nz Golfing Holidays brings you the 22nd Millbrook Masters. Come to Queenstown and play the home of the New Zealand Open.

The Millbrook Masters dates are set this year for Sunday 10 November to Wednesday 13 November 2024.

This is not only a premier golf tournament but a luxury golf holiday staying at the spectacular Millbrook Resort enjoying great local food and wine.

Whether this is your first visit to Queenstown, or you are a regular traveller, it can’t get any better to see and experience this unique destination in its full spring glory!

For our 54-hole 4BBB tournament, the three rounds of the Millbrook Masters will be played with two at Millbrook Resort, on the Coronet and Remarkables Courses, and one at the spectacular Jack’s Point Golf Club.

This is some of New Zealand’s best golf with the Millbrook Resort Coronet Course ranked #7 in New Zealand, Millbrook Resort Remarkables ranked #10, and Jack’s Point ranked #2!

