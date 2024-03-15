The National Kiwi Hatchery Celebrates Grand Opening Of State-of-the-Art Facility

The National Kiwi Hatchery officially celebrated the opening of its brand new state-of-the-art facility in Rotorua yesterday, marking a major milestone event for kiwi kaitiakitanga (guardianship) and world-class conservation.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism’s National Kiwi Hatchery stands as a world leading conservation facility dedicated to the preservation and growth of New Zealand's national icon. As well as the purpose built egg and chick rearing facilities, the new venue features an extensive range of interactive exhibits, dedicated retail space and the largest kiwi crèche facility in New Zealand, giving manuhiri (guests) the chance to connect with kiwi.

The official opening ceremony signifies a new chapter in the organisation's mission, one that provides Hatchery personnel with increased capacity to care for more kiwi than ever before.

Yesterday afternoon, official opening proceedings began with a mihi whakatau (welcome ceremony) led by local mana whenua.

Guests were then invited to tour the Hatchery grounds where they could explore the new facility and speak with kaimahi (staff) about the current kiwi residents.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Deputy Kaiwhakahaere Tania Wati is pleased the new facility will contribute significantly to the preservation of New Zealand's national icon.

“The new hatchery supports Ngāi Tahu in achieving its long term goal of increasing the number of kiwi released annually, and we’re delighted to know there will be more kiwi released into the wild as a direct result of this expansion," says Wati.

National Kiwi Hatchery Manager, Emma Bean expressed her excitement about the new facility, and emphasised the relocation is not just a change in location.

"The new facility is a significant step forward in our mission to protect and nurture kiwi populations for decades to come," she said.

“The hatchery’s role is not only to help foster a meaningful relationship between kiwi and visitors, it’s also to educate people on their role in conversation now and into the future. This new location, larger facility and technological advancements are going to allow us to do just that.”

The Hatchery recently celebrated the arrival of their milestone 2500th Kiwi chick. The female chick named Ātārangi (Morning Sky) hatched in early February and represents the long line of successful kiwi rearing the facility has managed over its sixteen years of operation and followed last year's record high breeding season with over 153 Kiwi chicks hatched.

To find out more about The National Kiwi Hatchery, please visit https://www.nationalkiwihatchery.org.nz/

About National Kiwi Hatchery:The National Kiwi Hatchery, now situated at Agrodome, stands as a leading conservation facility dedicated to the preservation and growth of New Zealand's national icon, the kiwi. With kaitiakitanga at the fore, the team of renowned scientists at the National Kiwi Hatchery continue to set benchmarks for conservation technology, ensuring the survival and growth of kiwi populations. Visitors are invited to actively contribute to the program, making each visit an investment in the future of the national bird.

Learn more at https://www.nationalkiwihatchery.org.nz

