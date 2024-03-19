World's Top DJs Hit Queenstown

Three iconic international DJs are set to perform their signature anthems at the Kawarau Bungy Centre this month.

Renowned music producers and DJs Darude, Roger Sanchez and Miguel Campbell are lined up to play their hits at the Kawarau Bungy Centre on March 27, from 6pm until late. In addition, concertgoers can take part in a rare offer to bungy jump from the historic Kawarau Bridge between 6-9pm, at the Forty Til’ Friday event.

Forty Til’ Friday promoter and Audiology Touring group director Mitch Lowe says only 400 tickets are available for the unique performance.

“To have such a heavyweight electronic line-up of award-winning music producers, it is bound to be an unforgettable evening,” Lowe says.

Finnish DJ Darude rose into the pop culture stratosphere during the early 2000s with his instrumental, platinum-charting track, Sandstorm. American producer Roger Sanchez also received platinum status for his track Another Chance and was awarded a Grammy in 2003 for his remix of Hella Good by No Doubt (Gwen Stefani’s chart-topping band). UK DJ and producer Miguel Campbell has an extensive music career that spans more than three decades, with party anthems such as Something Special, Voodoo and Take Me in his discography.

The three music producers are set to perform their smash hits alongside new music at the unique Queenstown location.

“The Kawarau Bungy Centre is an intimate venue, which offers concertgoers a rare chance to see these highly-respected artists – who usually play in front of 30,000 people – up close and personal,” Lowe says.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand co-founder Henry van Asch says it’s exciting to have Darude, Roger Sanchez and Miguel Campbell visit the ‘World Home of Bungy.’

“We’re stoked to welcome these superstar DJs to this awesome space,” he says. “It will be a special evening with the added thrill of concertgoers having the opportunity to bungy jump while listening to these iconic sounds.”

It is not the first time the Kawarau Bungy Centre has hosted acclaimed international acts.

Festivals such as Snow & Bass and Snow Machine have had DJs play there in the past and well-known DJ Carl Cox performed to a sold-out audience last month.



