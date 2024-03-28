Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Safe Spaces Are Inclusive Not Divisive

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:19 am
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is appalled by some of the rhetoric coming out of Parliament related to safe spaces for different cultures and genders in universities.

A study space for Māori and Pasifika students at Waipapa Taumata Rau | The University of Auckland has sparked inflammatory comments, that were kicked off by a social media post by ACT MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

But Tumu Whakarae | National President Dr Julie Douglas says “what’s divisive is political parties grandstanding and over simplifying.”

“Campus spaces where people can freely express their lived experiences in a safe and supportive environment with those of a similar world view contributes to wellbeing and academic achievement.”

“Far from being divisive, these spaces allow students to feel more at home in academic life in what are Anglocentric colonial institutions.”

“Some of the people making inflammatory comments and bandying around terms like ‘apartheid’ and the ‘KKK’ on this for political gain might look in the mirror to see the types of accusations they are making.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 