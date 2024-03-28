Safe Spaces Are Inclusive Not Divisive

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is appalled by some of the rhetoric coming out of Parliament related to safe spaces for different cultures and genders in universities.

A study space for Māori and Pasifika students at Waipapa Taumata Rau | The University of Auckland has sparked inflammatory comments, that were kicked off by a social media post by ACT MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

But Tumu Whakarae | National President Dr Julie Douglas says “what’s divisive is political parties grandstanding and over simplifying.”

“Campus spaces where people can freely express their lived experiences in a safe and supportive environment with those of a similar world view contributes to wellbeing and academic achievement.”

“Far from being divisive, these spaces allow students to feel more at home in academic life in what are Anglocentric colonial institutions.”

“Some of the people making inflammatory comments and bandying around terms like ‘apartheid’ and the ‘KKK’ on this for political gain might look in the mirror to see the types of accusations they are making.”

