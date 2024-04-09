Toi Māori Artists To Add Further Cultural Richness To NZ Art Show

The NZ Art Show Is Proud To Announce That Around 15 Artists, Representing Renowned National Arts Organisation Toi Māori Aotearoa, Will Be Exhibiting In This Year’s NZ Art Show, Bringing An Unparalleled Depth Of Cultural And Artistic Prowess To The NZ Art Show's Roster Of Exhibitors.

Toi Māori Aotearoa Stands As An Independent Māori Arts Organization Devoted To Championing The Interests Of Māori Art And Artists On Local, National, And International Platforms. Since Its Establishment As A Charitable Trust In 1996, The Organization Has Served As A Pivotal Forum For Māori Artists, Nurturing The Growth Of Māori Art And Supporting National Māori Art Initiatives.

The Inclusion Of Toi Māori Aotearoa Marks A Significant Milestone For The NZ Art Show, Solidifying Its Status As A Premier Platform For Showcasing The Finest Talent In New Zealand's Art Scene, Promising Attendees An Enriching And Culturally Immersive Experience Unlike Any Other. This Coup For The NZ Art Show Underscores Its Commitment To Celebrating Diversity, Excellence, And The Vibrant Tapestry Of New Zealand's Artistic Heritage.

Toi Māori, Alongside The Standard Line-up Of Art Show Exhibitors, Will Be Joined By Other Arts Collaborators, Promising A Broad Range Of Emerging And Established Artists: Massey University College Of Creative Arts, Art Start, And DYED Artist Collective.

Carla Russell, Executive Director Of The NZ Art Show, Expressed Her Delight.

‘I’m Honoured To Have These Organisations In The Show,’ Says Russell. ‘They Represent Just A Small Part Of The Creative Genius Thriving In New Zealand And Their Presence Will Add An Extra Special Dimension To What Is Shaping Up To Be An Amazing Show.’

Darcy Nicholas (QSO), A Stalwart Of The Contemporary Māori Art Movement Since The Late 1960s, Leads The Toi Māori Exhibit. Hailing From Waitara, Taranaki, His Artistic Journey Has Taken Him Across The Globe, Showcasing His Work In Prestigious Venues From Australia To Africa, And Earning Placements In Esteemed Collections Like The National Gallery Of Scotland And The Volkerkrunde Museum In Germany.

Recipient Of A Fulbright Cultural Award In 1984, Darcy Has Facilitated Cultural Exchanges Between Native American And Māori Artists And Curated Significant Exhibitions Worldwide. Notably, He Served As Creative Director For Events Such As Māori Art Meets America In San Francisco And The Māori Art Market Series. Darcy Nicholas's Enduring Dedication To Māori Artistry And Cross-cultural Dialogue Continues To Inspire And Enrich Communities Globally.

“I’m Excited To Showcase These Artists, Both Established And Emerging, Representing Diverse Art Disciplines,”, Says Nicholas. “Among Them Are Maria Brockhill And Carla Ruka, With Their Ceramic Creations, Award-winning Photographer Tania Niwa, And Alex Nathan (ONZM), Who Will Present Exquisite Silver Jewellery. Additionally, Award-winning Adornment And Object Artist Neke Moa Will Be Showcasing Some Pieces.”

An example of Alex Nathan's artwork

One of Neke Moa's artworks (2022)

Neke Moa Was A Recipient Of A RT Nelson Awards For Sculpture Highly Commended Award In 2022. Working Predominantly Working With Pounamu, Moa Employs Traditional Techniques, Such As Hōanga (hand-held Grinding Stones), As Well As Using Electric Machinery And Diamond Tools, And Views Their Practice As A Spiritual Continuation Of A Whakapapa That Extends Back To Te Ao Kōhatu (The Age Of Stone).

Beyond The Visual Feast Of Art, Attendees Can Also Look Forward To Live Music And DJ Sets Curated By The Renowned Musician Barnaby Weir And New Zealand's Innovative Radio Station, Radio Active. This Fusion Of Visual And Auditory Delights Promises An Immersive Experience Unlike Any Other.

The 2024 NZ Art Show Will Be Held Over King's Birthday Weekend, May 31 To June 2, With A VIP Preview And Gala Evening On The May 30th For Sponsors And Friends Of The Show. More Info About The Show And Tickets Can Be Found On Our Website Here - Https://www.artshow.co.nz/

About New Zealand Art Show:

The New Zealand Art Show is the premier showcase for original New Zealand art, offering a platform for both established and emerging artists to exhibit and sell their work since 2004. With a mission to support and promote New Zealand's vibrant art community, the NZ Art Show continues to inspire and engage audiences through its annual exhibitions and events.

Around 200 artists will be showcasing more than 2,000 original artworks created exclusively for the show, spanning all genres, media and styles.

For the first time in the show’s 21-year history, the NZ Art Show will increase its expanse by integrating beyond the TSB Arena into the adjoining Shed 6. This combined space will host a vibrant celebration of art, featuring artist groups, collaborations, and emerging talents at the onset of their careers. In addition, music by local and national acts and DJS will feature throughout the show,

specially curated by renowned musician Barnaby Weir from The Blackseeds and Fly My Pretties.

SHOW DAYS: King’s Birthday Weekend

WHERE: TSB Arena | Queen’s Wharf | Wellington |New Zealand

WHEN: Friday 31 May to Sunday 2 June 2024

10am – 6.30pm Daily

TICKETS: Door sales are available: $15 Adult, $10 Student and Community Service card, children 12 years and under are free

Discounted pre-sales available via www.artshow.co.nz

