World Premiere Screening Of Anno 2020 In Sydney A Milestone For Kiwi Director James Morcan

The red-carpet event, which drew a near-capacity audience of more than 300, was a milestone for Tauranga-born James Morcan who made his directorial debut helming Anno 2020 and who adapted the screenplay from his published novel. The Sydney-based writer-director is also an actor and has a memorable acting role in the film.

"I was thrilled by the audience response to the movie," he said. "Keeping in mind it was shot during the strict COVID lockdowns in 2020, many people resonated with the film. It sparked a real mix of emotions - happy and sad - and it gave those who thought they knew what 2020 was all about something to ponder."

The premiere was heralded a stellar success by the film’s lead producer, Gil Ben-Moshe, of MoneyShot Productions, Sydney.

“Guests were treated to food and drinks before the screening of the 2.5 hour movie, which was followed by a Q and A session involving the audience, cast and crew,” said Ben-Moshe.

“There was a real buzz in the cinema, and the enthusiastic applause at the end of the film showed that most resonated with its message. It clearly stirred up mixed emotions, reminding everyone present what they had experienced in the tumultuous year that was 2020.

“Film industry representatives in attendance were surprised to learn that the movie was shot in 17 cities on four continents on a micro budget of US$6,000.

“Three days later the positive messages and emails from attendees are still pouring in. It’s a gratifying reminder that the evening was a great success.”

Billed as a global kaleidoscope of interconnected characters seeking redemption, forgiveness, and answers amidst the chaos of 2020, Anno 2020 boasts an award-winning ensemble of international actors.

Cast members include leading Australians Erin Connor (Occupation: Rainfall, Dino King 3D) and Greg Poppleton (Last Days of the Space Age, Backtrack and Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader), American veterans Kevin Scott Allen (Alias, Prison Break and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Sheila Ball (A Prince and Pauper Christmas, Assault On VA-33 and By Deception), and Chinese American Crystal J. Huang (Dark Feathers), as well as Jessica Castello (Oildale), and Australian child actress Audrey Nitschke (Wolf Like Me).

Next up for Anno 2020 is a Melbourne screening on May 6, and a Brisbane screening on June 4. The longer-term target includes online distribution on major streaming platforms.

The Anno 2020 trailer can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/@ANNO2020TheMovie

Anno 2020 director James Morcan with Australian child actress Audrey Nitschke share the red carpet at the film’s world premiere [Photo supplied]

