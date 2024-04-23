Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

DFSNZ Waits For More Information On Chinese Positive Doping Results

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Drug Free Sport NZ

Drug Free Sport New Zealand notes the recent media stories and statements relating to positive tests from Chinese swimmers in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. At a time when trust in the anti-doping system is being restored, it is of significant concern that these allegations have now arisen and that they relate to both a national anti-doping organisation and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) itself.

There are questions about the approach of the Chinese National Anti-Doping Authority that need answers. There are also questions about the oversight of WADA, the global regulator on whom we all rely to maintain transparency and consistency. On all these, we await further investigation and information, particularly as it relates to the provisional suspension of athletes and the public reporting of violations - two important tenets of anti-doping work.

NZ athletes have the right to expect a strong and transparent anti-doping system that is applied consistently to all athletes, no matter what country they come from. Without that, we lose the spirit of sport, the fundamental principle of fair play, and the confidence of athletes and our sports-loving public.

We hold NZ athletes to very high standards of integrity and demand the same from our international counterparts.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Drug Free Sport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 