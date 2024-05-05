Stars Lose Overtime Thriller To Steel In Invercargill

Ascot Park Hotel Souther Steel defeated the Stars 63-61 in Invercargill

4 May, 2024

The Stars have been pipped at the post 63-61 in an enthralling overtime contest with the Ascot Park Hotel Steel in Invercargill.

Both sides entered the contest chasing a first win of the season, while the Steel hadn't won since May 2022.

The Stars made a measured start to the game and produced one of their most controlled quarters of the season, taking a 16-13 lead into the second quarter.

Passes stuck and Maia Wilson and Summer Temu's connection flowed in the shooting circle, as Temu made all of her shots at goal.

At the defensive end, Holly Fowler and Kate Burley were at their menacing best - suffocating the Steel's attackers and forcing turnovers.

The Steel made some adjustments in the second quarter and their play began to improve, while the Stars felt some pressure, which resulted in unforced errors and allowed the Steel back into the match.

The Stars regained some ascendancy, as the teams went into half-time locked at 29-all.

The Stars surged into gear in the third quarter, playing some of their best netball of the season.

Lili Tokaduadua came on in the defensive circle and swung the momentum the Stars' way with two big intercepts in quick succession.

The Stars were ruthless, racing out to a nine goal lead, with Wilson imposing herself in the shooting circle, as the Steel scrambled for answers, down by eight ahead of the final period.

The fourth quarter quickly became one the Stars will want to forget, as they started to play some sloppy netball, with complacency creeping in at key moments.

With nothing to lose, the Steel through everything at the Stars, forcing consecutive turnovers and showing poise in front of a raucous home crowd to completely erase the deficit and send the game to extra-time, with the scores locked at 58-all at the end of regulation time.

The Stars blinked first with a turnover early in the first half of overtime and the Steel converted to take a narrow two-goal lead at the break.

The Stars threw all they could at the Steel, desperately trying to steal victory and managed to force some turnovers, but couldn't quite go on the two goal run they needed, as the Steel hung on for a famous 63-61 win.

Fowler, Burley and Tokaduadua worked hard for the whole game, combining for 11 gains and five intercepts.

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan led the mid-court with a tireless display, which included 49 feeds and 27 goal assists, while also making huge efforts to chase the ball all game.

The Stars next match is at home on Monday May 13 when they meet cross-city rivals the MG Mystics.

Robinhood Stars: 61

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel: 63

