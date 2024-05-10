Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tāmaki Kapa Haka Regionals – On Whakaata Māori

Friday, 10 May 2024, 5:26 am
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

Get ready for two days of thunderous beats, electrifying chants and amazing choreography as the TĀMAKI KAPA HAKA REGIONALS descend upon Auckland’s Spark Arena this weekend.

Join us live on Saturday 11 May at 8.25 AM for day one of the competition on Whakaata Māori and the livestream on MĀORI+. Day two’s live broadcast commences at 8.55 AM Sunday 12 May.

In this, the final regional competition, twenty three teams will compete in front of thousands of passionate supporters to find the top six teams to go forward to compete at Te Matatini 2025 in Taranaki.

Some well-known and long-established kapa are in the line up, but no places are guaranteed and anything can happen on the day. What is certain is that kaihaka from kapa across the region will be doing their best to secure a spot in the final six.

SCHEDULE:

Day One Saturday 11 May 2024 Day Two: Sunday 12 May 2024 

0825 LIVE

0830: Te Puru o Tāmaki Kaumātua

0900: Auckland Anglican Māori Club

0930: Aroha Noa - Grace Foundation

1000: Ngaati Te Ata Waiohua

1030 Paramanawa/Break

1050: Te Tai Tonga

1120: Te Tāpui Atawhai - Auckland City Mission

1150: Te Puru o Tāmaki

1225: Angitu

1300 Wā Tina/Lunch Break

1350: Te Toka Tū Manawa

1425: Te Uku Toia

1500: Te Taha Tū

1535: Te Rōpū Manutaki

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

1610 Paramanawa/Break

1630: Ngā Tūmanako

1705: Te Waka Huia

1735: Te Poho o Hinekahukura

 

0855: LIVE

0900: Te Pou Whakairo

0930: Kia Ngāwari o Ngā Tūmanako

1000: Paramanawa/Break

1050: Angituturu

1120: Te Wānanga Ihorangi

1150: Te Waka Huia o Mua

1220: Wā Tina/Lunch Break

1310: Hinekahukura

1340: Te Aroha o Ngā Tūmanako

1410: Manutaki Mātāwaka

 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 