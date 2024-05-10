Tāmaki Kapa Haka Regionals – On Whakaata Māori

Get ready for two days of thunderous beats, electrifying chants and amazing choreography as the TĀMAKI KAPA HAKA REGIONALS descend upon Auckland’s Spark Arena this weekend.

Join us live on Saturday 11 May at 8.25 AM for day one of the competition on Whakaata Māori and the livestream on MĀORI+. Day two’s live broadcast commences at 8.55 AM Sunday 12 May.

In this, the final regional competition, twenty three teams will compete in front of thousands of passionate supporters to find the top six teams to go forward to compete at Te Matatini 2025 in Taranaki.

Some well-known and long-established kapa are in the line up, but no places are guaranteed and anything can happen on the day. What is certain is that kaihaka from kapa across the region will be doing their best to secure a spot in the final six.

SCHEDULE:

Day One Saturday 11 May 2024 Day Two: Sunday 12 May 2024 0825 LIVE 0830: Te Puru o Tāmaki Kaumātua 0900: Auckland Anglican Māori Club 0930: Aroha Noa - Grace Foundation 1000: Ngaati Te Ata Waiohua 1030 Paramanawa/Break 1050: Te Tai Tonga 1120: Te Tāpui Atawhai - Auckland City Mission 1150: Te Puru o Tāmaki 1225: Angitu 1300 Wā Tina/Lunch Break 1350: Te Toka Tū Manawa 1425: Te Uku Toia 1500: Te Taha Tū 1535: Te Rōpū Manutaki Advertisement - scroll to continue reading 1610 Paramanawa/Break 1630: Ngā Tūmanako 1705: Te Waka Huia 1735: Te Poho o Hinekahukura 0855: LIVE 0900: Te Pou Whakairo 0930: Kia Ngāwari o Ngā Tūmanako 1000: Paramanawa/Break 1050: Angituturu 1120: Te Wānanga Ihorangi 1150: Te Waka Huia o Mua 1220: Wā Tina/Lunch Break 1310: Hinekahukura 1340: Te Aroha o Ngā Tūmanako 1410: Manutaki Mātāwaka

© Scoop Media

