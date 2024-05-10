Tāmaki Kapa Haka Regionals – On Whakaata Māori
Get ready for two days of thunderous beats, electrifying chants and amazing choreography as the TĀMAKI KAPA HAKA REGIONALS descend upon Auckland’s Spark Arena this weekend.
Join us live on Saturday 11 May at 8.25 AM for day one of the competition on Whakaata Māori and the livestream on MĀORI+. Day two’s live broadcast commences at 8.55 AM Sunday 12 May.
In this, the final regional competition, twenty three teams will compete in front of thousands of passionate supporters to find the top six teams to go forward to compete at Te Matatini 2025 in Taranaki.
Some well-known and long-established kapa are in the line up, but no places are guaranteed and anything can happen on the day. What is certain is that kaihaka from kapa across the region will be doing their best to secure a spot in the final six.
SCHEDULE:
|Day One Saturday 11 May 2024
|Day Two: Sunday 12 May 2024
0825 LIVE
0830: Te Puru o Tāmaki Kaumātua
0900: Auckland Anglican Māori Club
0930: Aroha Noa - Grace Foundation
1000: Ngaati Te Ata Waiohua
1030 Paramanawa/Break
1050: Te Tai Tonga
1120: Te Tāpui Atawhai - Auckland City Mission
1150: Te Puru o Tāmaki
1225: Angitu
1300 Wā Tina/Lunch Break
1350: Te Toka Tū Manawa
1425: Te Uku Toia
1500: Te Taha Tū
1535: Te Rōpū Manutaki
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
1610 Paramanawa/Break
1630: Ngā Tūmanako
1705: Te Waka Huia
1735: Te Poho o Hinekahukura
0855: LIVE
0900: Te Pou Whakairo
0930: Kia Ngāwari o Ngā Tūmanako
1000: Paramanawa/Break
1050: Angituturu
1120: Te Wānanga Ihorangi
1150: Te Waka Huia o Mua
1220: Wā Tina/Lunch Break
1310: Hinekahukura
1340: Te Aroha o Ngā Tūmanako
1410: Manutaki Mātāwaka