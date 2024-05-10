CLNZ NZSA Research Grants 2024 OPENS: Applications Open For Cash Grants To Support NZ Writers

Applications are now open for the CLNZ | NZSA Research Grants to help writers research a fiction or non-fiction writing project.

Kua tuwhera ināianei ngā tono mō ngā Karāti Rangahau o te CLNZ | NZSA hei āwhina atu māu e rangahau tō hinonga, tō kōrero paki, tō kōrero pono rānei.

Four grants valued at $5,000 each are available to New Zealand writers.

One of the grants targets diverse writers and topics, including writers from, and writing about, parts of Aotearoa that are not broadly represented in writing and publishing, and projects on issues or subjects that are topical in present day Aotearoa.

E whā ngā karāti, e $5,000 te wāriu o ia karāti, ā, e wātea ana aua mea ki ngā kaituhi o Aotearoa.

E aro pū ana tētahi o ngā karāti ki ngā kaituhi kanorau me ngā kaupapa kanorau, tae ana ki ngā kaituhi i ahu mai ai i, e tuhi nei hoki mō ngā wāhi o Aotearoa me uaua ka kitea i roto i ngā tuhinga, i roto hoki i te ao tā pukapuka, ā, tae ana ki ngā hinonga e pā ana ki ngā take o te wā, ki ngā kaupapa o te wā rānei nō roto mai o Aotearoa onāianei.

These are brought to you by Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) and the New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ Inc) as part of the CLNZ Cultural Fund.

Lillian Duval received a grant in 2021, for her project Six-legged Ghosts: Stories of the Insects of Aotearoa, which was published this year.

“The CLNZ NZSA Research Grant was invaluable in publishing my book, Six-legged Ghosts: The insects of Aotearoa. It can be challenging to fit a research and writing project around the commitments of everyday life. The grant allowed me to take some much-needed time off work to focus on researching the book. It also helped me cover some of the costs of travelling to different parts of Aotearoa to speak to experts and visit their collections.”

In 2021, Lauren Keenan (Te Ātiawa ki Taranaki) was a grant recipient for her project Rākau: The Lost Tree.

"This Grant enabled me to spend more time visiting the historical sites I write about in my book and do high-quality research. This has, in turn, greatly enriched my manuscript."

Rākau: The Lost Tree is a middle-grade novel about the New Zealand wars and will be the sequel to Lauren's children's book Amorangi and Millie’s Trip Through Time, about Taranaki's history.

Want to Apply?

While a broad range of fiction and non-fiction writing projects are eligible for these grants, some works and projects are excluded so please check the guidelines carefully.

First: Read the CLNZ / NZSA Research Grant Guidelines

Then: Fill in the CLNZ / NZSA Research Grant Application Form

The CLNZ | NZSA Research Grants open for applications 9am Friday 10 May 2024, and will close at 4pm Friday 7 June 2024.

Submissions must be made online. Unsuccessful applicants will be advised before recipients are announced. Successful recipients will be contacted directly, and we will also publish the announcement on the CLNZ and NZSA websites and social media platforms.

NZSA is proud to be administering the awards in 2024.

