Thrive Whanganui And Te Manu Atatū Collaborate On A Pakihi Māori Showcase

Thrive Whanganui, in partnership with Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Network, are excited to announce the Puanga Pakihi Māori Showcase, scheduled to take place on Saturday June 22, 2024 at The Backhouse in Whanganui. This event celebrates Māori entrepreneurship and innovation and offers a unique platform for Māori businesses and artisans to showcase their pakihi.

The Puanga Pakihi Māori Showcase will feature a vibrant array of stalls from arts and creative to food, services, and modern business ventures.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday June 22, 2024

Time: 8:30am - 2pm

Location: 28 Taupo Quay, The Backhouse, Whanganui

Highlights of the Event Include:

Puanga Pakihi Māori Showcase: Explore a wide range of Māori businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs showcasing their products, services, and talents.

Food and Refreshments: Indulge in delicious kai (food) and refreshments inspired by Māori cuisine and hospitality.

"We are so excited to collaborate with Te Manu Atatū to present the Puanga Pakihi Māori Showcase Event," said Thrive Whanganui Programme and Partnership Lead, James Paul. "This event provides a platform for Māori entrepreneurs and artisans to share their stories and showcase the wonderful and rapidly growing contribution of pakihi Māori to Aotearoa’s economy. It's an opportunity for the community to come together and experience the richness of Māori entrepreneurship."

The Puanga Pakihi Māori Showcase will feature pakihi that Thrive Whanganui and Te Manu Atatū have worked with but is open to all pakihi Māori owners and entrepreneurs.

“Te Manu Atatū is so excited to be part of the Puanga Pakihi Māori Showcase Event, celebrating the diversity and innovation of Māori entrepreneurship," says Te Manu Atatū’s Operations Manager Ngaire Luke.

This event will offer a family-friendly and inclusive environment for people of all ages to enjoy.

Thrive Whanganui would like to thank The JR McKenzie Trust, Te Manu Atatū, and Whanganui & Partners for their support to help make this event possible.

