World’s Best Set To Descend On New Zealand For The 2024 Winter Games NZ

Photo: Supplied



Wānaka, NZ (28 May 2024)

Winter Games NZ is excited to confirm an extensive programme in 2024, including the first FIS World Cup events held in New Zealand since 2019. Ten world class events are set to be held across alpine, freeride and park and pipe disciplines between the 23rd of August and the 9th of September in Queenstown and Wānaka.

Winter Games NZ CEO Marty Toomey said; “I am delighted that we are once again preparing to deliver the largest snow sports event in the Southern Hemisphere. Winter Games NZ provides fantastic opportunities for homegrown athletes, while showcasing the incredible facilities at our local resorts. We are excited to invite the best snow sports athletes in the world back to Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The 2024 Winter Games NZ will kick off with the much anticipated The North Face Frontier 2* and 4* Freeride World Qualifier events at New Zealand’s home of freeride, The Remarkables ski area in Queenstown. The action will then head across the Wakatipu Basin to Coronet Peak, where two high octane FIS Australia New Zealand Cup Giant Slalom and two FIS Australia New Zealand Cup Slalom races will be held.

The FIS freeski and snowboard park and pipe programme at Cardrona Alpine Resort is comprised of four competitions, including two FIS Australia New Zealand Cups (snowboard halfpipe and freeski slopestyle) and two FIS World Cups (snowboard slopestyle and freeski halfpipe).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The FIS World Cups mark the beginning of the journey to the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games as the first events in the global FIS calendar that count towards Olympic qualification.

Roby Moresi, FIS Contest Director Park & Pipe said; “Winter Games NZ has confirmed two World Cup competitions that balance out the global Park and Pipe World Cup calendar, allowing all athletes to start the 2026 Winter Olympic qualification process with the best possible scenario. Visiting New Zealand has always been special with a great vibe, we are all looking forward to travelling down to New Zealand once again."

© Scoop Media

