Grecco Romank Share A New Music Video For 2 Hot 2 Hunt

Image/Supplied

Billie Fee (she/her), Mikey Sperring (he/him - Drab Doo Riffs, Bib Kids) and Damian Golfinopoulos (he/him, Stress Cadet) are the members of Grecco Romank, a Tāmaki Makaurau based trio who make electronic music perfectly suited for a European Dungeon Rave.

Just when you thought the Grecco Romank experience couldn’t get any more 3D, the Auckland industrial-rave band have transmuted their form, abandoning meatspace for the virtual abyss. Grecco Romank have just released a new music video for 2024's song of the summer '2 Hot 2 Hunt' ahead of their appearance at the Aotearoa Music Awards where they're nominated for Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau | Best Alternative Act.

2 Hot 2 Hunt is a world of sprites and polygons, of dating apps and vape smoke. Where “‘the world’s most liveable city’, Auckland, is sinking”, as the video begins. “To eat tonight, you and your furry friends must hunt the most dangerous game”: Grecco Romank.

Who these “furry friends” are, exactly, becomes clear only as the video unfolds in three parts: A virtual Auckland street, an office in the CBD, and a chase in the woods.

Since James Cameron was busy, the band hired Josh Harris-Harding as their animator-in-chief to craft Auckland’s virtual avatar. Ever a believer in supporting one’s local, Harris-Harding opted to animate Karangahape Road.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I went on Google Maps and took a bunch of low resolution screenshots of bits of K Road and Sandringham, and I made a bunch of detritus with Google Images”, says Harris-Harding.

Featuring specks of blood, energy drink cans, Lime scooters, nang canisters, and more, viewers will recall a typical Sunday morning stroll in Auckland’s Red Light District. “I got obsessed with cataloguing tags, that was kind of interesting,” he continues. “I have a big database of tags now.”

Then, wrenched back to reality — or is it? — the viewer becomes a witness to a Stockholm Syndrome office party, featuring the real life fursuiters of Auckland. Finally a Blair-Grecco Project chase sequence where the band escapes into the darkness. Or do they?

Will the hunted become the hunter? Will the hot stay hot?

Hailing from the dank corners of New Zealand's music scene, Grecco Romank is not your average band, but they do boast the shortest average height of any Auckland act. Comprising Billie Fee (she/her), Mikey Sperring (he/him), and Damian Golfinopoulos (he/him), this trio emerged from the most unexpected of beginnings: a bus driver, an opera singer, and a Greek filmmaker converging in a haunted primary school to record their debut album.

Since 2020 the band have been releasing luxuriously bogan techno tracks inspired by microgenres like Industrial and Eurodance. Their debut album Red Tower was a critical success in Aotearoa’s underground circles, as was the custom perfume they crafted to accompany it. Grecco Romank has since carved out a niche for themselves as the most requested champions on Student Radio.

In March 2023, Wet Exit, their second album was released and found them reaching wider audiences with a sellout tour around Aotearoa. The album tore up the alternative radio charts with each of the four singles staying multiple weeks on Top Tens across the country. They were nominated for Favourite Group in the Student Radio Network Awards 2023, eventually taking home the Student Radio Top Ten Number One for their song Celestial Poison. Grecco Romank are one of three finalists for the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau Best Alternative Act.

Described by Rolling Stone as “as the sound of the rave you never want to end up at but the one you inevitably find yourself magnetically drawn into.” Their music is a unique fusion of The Prodigy's dance beats and haunting soprano of Kate Bush, captivating audiences nationwide and bringing them to their knees in packed venues. Grecco Romank recently blew minds at the sold-out Port Noise, Going Global, Camp A Low Hum and Splore festivals, as well as international support for artists Mykki Blanco (US), Proteins Of Magic (US) and Our Carlson (Aus).

With their upcoming album, Arts Colony, Grecco Romank shows no signs of slowing down. Their latest single, 2 Hot 2 Hunt, has already made waves on the NZ top 40 chart, showcasing their ability to push boundaries and defy expectations.

Embracing decayed opulence and unabashed stupidity, Grecco Romank presents themselves as the villains of a wrestling match, prompting one to wonder… "Would you download a car?"

© Scoop Media

