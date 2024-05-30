Romy Releases New Single 'Always Forever' Out Now Via Young

Romy releases a brand new single 'Always Forever'. The song, which was debuted at Mexico City’s Ceremonia Festival and became an instant live favourite during Romy's recent run of sold-out headline shows, is her first new music since the release of her acclaimed Mid Air debut solo album last year. Built around an interpolation of Donna Lewis' iconic 1996 hit 'I Love You Always Forever' and made with Mid Air co-producer Fred again.., it's a joyous piece of ecstatic ear worm pop that sees Romy staking an early claim for song of the summer.

For the 'Always Forever' video, Romy has teamed up with lauded director and filmmaker Charlotte Wells for Wells first ever music video. The pair's creative journeys are intertwined: Wells is a devoted fan of Romy's band, The xx, first seeing them perform live in 2014 as part of the band’s intimate residency at New York's Park Avenue Armory (shows that were also witnessed by the likes of Jay Z, Beyonce, Madonna, Bjork and Anohni among others). Meanwhile, Romy connected deeply with Wells' debut feature film After Sun (2022) - widely regarded as one of the best debuts in recent times-as she completed work on Mid Air. The pair struck up a friendship which ultimately led to their first artistic collaboration on 'Always Forever', created with support from Gucci. They discuss that collaboration in an interview with Dazed.

Meanwhile, following Mid Air’s release in September, Romy has received a host of accolades including recent nominations for the 2024 BRITs ('Best Dance Act') and GRAMMY ('Best Dance / Electronic Recording') awards. Mid Air was one of 2023’s most rapturously received debuts, described by NME as “extraordinary”, the Wall Street Journal as “one of the year’s best pop records” and by the New Yorker as “one of the most confident dance records of recent years”. Meanwhile The i Newspaper added another five star review, proclaiming the album “a lightning bolt of queer bliss” and Rolling Stone UK celebrated Romy as “a singularly brilliant dance talent in her own right”. Working alongside producers Fred again.. and Stuart Price, as well as Romy’s bandmate Jamie xx, Mid Air is an album that deals with love, grief, relationships, identity and sexuality and is a love letter to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection. It’s a coming-out album in a way, although she came out in her personal life a long time ago, but it’s also a coming-through album–through grief and heartache, towards euphoria. Mid Air is an album that unifies dance floors, distilling Romy’s love of club classics and classic song writing and finding the sweet spot–like much of Romy’s favourite music–between euphoria, escapism, sadness and melancholy.

