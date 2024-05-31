AHIKĀROA Season Six Premieres Thursday 6 June At 9.30 PM On Whakaata Māori

That crazy group of young, kura kaupapa-raised, city-based rangatahi we all love are back for another season of mayhem – and not everyone is going to make it through to the end.

AHIKĀROA season six premieres Thursday 6 June at 9.30 PM on Whakaata Māori. Superfans can look forward to a digital super-hit when we drop the first six episodes at 6.00 PM on Thursday 6th of the sixth on MĀORI+.

Te Ataraiti Waretini, Managing Director, Kura Production says as much as the new season deals with current issues confronting rangatahi, the kaupapa are also historical.

“The ‘push and pull’ of going home, and standing in who you are, have always been issues that our rangatahi have had to deal with,” says Te Ataraiti.

Season six brings some shock exits, surprising returns, some new characters, and new storylines that delve into the challenges – and temptations – of life in the ‘big smoke’.

“The great thing about AHIKĀROA is that, as long as there are rangatahi, there will always be stories to tell. Rangatahi Māori deserve to be heard, to have their stories told and to see themselves on screen because they are the future,” says Te Ataraiti.

AHIKĀROA was made with funding from NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho.

Coming up on AHIKĀROA Season 6:

EPISODE 1 – THURSDAY 6 JUNE 9.30 PM: E NOHO RĀ – Kid and Te Ururangi seek peace with Te Mananui. Meanwhile, Te Pā anxiously awaits news from their journey.

EPISODE 2 – THURSDAY 13 JUNE 9.30 PM: GODLY SHIT – Emotions escalate as Kuini goes with Kid on a quest for answers. Geo finds and confronts her stalker, reclaiming control.

EPISODE 3 – THURSDAY 20 JUNE 9.30 PM: DO THE MAHI – Booms steals the spotlight at a party, while Kuini supports Kid. Tensions escalate between Marianna and Geo.

EPISODE 4 – THURSDAY 27 JUNE 9.30 PM: GRADUATION DAY – Geo gets to a milestone and Kuini and Kid are invited to a magazine event. It's time to celebrate! Meanwhile, hunger strikes at Te Pā.

EPISODE 5 – THURSDAY 4 JULY 9.30 PM: DAMAGE CONTROL – Mariana watches Geo and Ariki get closer. House of La Renta support Kuini, they even help her have some fun. Celebrations turn bad as Tipene arrives.

EPISODE 6 – THURSDAY 11 JULY 9.30 PM: TE SPĀ – Kuini continues to face the haters both online and in real life. The tension between Mariana and Geo hits boiling point.

EPISODE 7 – THURSDAY 18 JULY 9.30 PM: DADDY ISSUES – Haki gets an unexpected message. Kid's concern for Kuini grows, he is determined to find her. Hemi and Ariki's bromance continues to grow.

EPISODE 8 – THURSDAY 25 JULY 9.30 PM: SISTER, SISTER – Someone from Kuini's past appears. Booms is trying to support Haki through a difficult time. Geo finds out about Mariana and Ariki's pregnancy.

EPISODE 9 – THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 9.30 PM: MATARIKI – The Tohe Law Firm is having a Matariki Ball. The Te Pā Crew is dressed up and ready to party. What could possibly go wrong?

EPISODE 10 – THURSDAY 8 AUGUST 9.30 PM: ARIKI – Ariki is determined to protect Geo from the person who has been stalking her. Booms continues to support Haki while they stay by Horowai's side. Kid, Kuini and Ata have a lot to catch up on.

EPISODE 11 – THURSDAY 15 AUGUST 9.30 PM: STAY – Haki and Alofa bond with bubba, sparking jealousy in Booms. Kid, Kuini, and Ata settle into their new place. Geo faces a life-changing choice in this eventful episode.

EPISODE 12 – THURSDAY 22 AUGUST 9.30 PM: BREAKING POINT – Ata helps Kids set up his new business venture. Kid isn't so sure it’s a good idea. Tension continues to grow between Booms and Alofa, Haki is caught in the middle. Hemi is worried about Marianna.

EPISODE 13 – THURSDAY 29 AUGUST 9.30 PM: GIMME A MIC – Booms seeks Ata's help for a love spell on Haki. Hemi strives for professionalism. Ata and Kuini have to confront their past if they are going to coexist.

EPISODE 14 – THURSDAY 5 SEPTEMBER 9.30 PM: BABY DADDY ISSUES – Haki takes Alofa and bubba to lunch. Kid needs a break from the drama that Ata and Kuini are causing. Hemi is confused about Mariana.

EPISODE 15 – THURSDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 9.30 PM: MIDLIFE CRISIS – Hemi is turning 30! Booms has a serious chat with Haki. Ata starts her new job at the bar. Hemi is being cancelled online after a recent post.

EPISODE 16 – THURSDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 9.30 PM: ONLY HANGS – Hemi's birthday party continues without him, he has other plans with Mariana. Kid and Kuini need to squash their beef. Booms needs to find a way to make money.

EPISODE 17 – THURSDAY 26 SEPTEMBER 9.30 PM: FREAKY FRIDAY – Haki and Booms start filming for their new gig. Hemi, Kuini, and Kid help Rua. Mariana handles business.

EPISODE 18 – THURSDAY 3 OCTOBER 9.30 PM: COME TO MĀMĀ – Haki is struggling to be intimate with Alofa. Kid and Rua continue to explore Rua's past. Ata is surprised to meet one of Tilly's old friends.

EPISODE 19 – THURSDAY 10 OCTOBER 9.30 PM: BABY BLUES – Everyone is shocked to find out about Mariana's Past. Meanwhile the feud between Alofa and Booms is growing. Haki asks an unlikely person for help.

EPISODE 20 – THURSDAY 17 OCTOBER 9.30 PM: GAME OVER – Ata makes an entrance at Tilly and Sam's engagement Party. Mariana continues to reach out to Rua, trying to explain the past. Kuini and Kid do their best to protect Rua.

© Scoop Media

