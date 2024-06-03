Commonwealth Games Federation CEO Katie Sadlier Recognised In Kings Birthday Honours

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO and New Zealand Olympian #497, Katie Sadlier, has been named a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Kings Birthday Honours.

Sadlier has been recognised for services to sports governance and women, having held significant roles since the 1990s.

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to Sadlier.

“Katie is one of New Zealand’s leading sports administrators and it’s fantastic to see her recognised with this honour,” said Nicol.

“Katie is known for her strategic vision and her commitment to gender equality and athlete welfare. She has always been a champion for New Zealand and we’re lucky to have her representing our nation at the top tables of international sport.”

Born in Scotland and raised in Canada, Sadlier made New Zealand her home and represented her adopted country at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games in synchronised swimming, before competing at the Edinburgh 1986 Commonwealth Games where she won the bronze medal in the women's solo.

Sadlier then transitioned into sports administration where she led the establishment of the New Zealand Academy of Sport network in the late 1990s before becoming General Manager of Sport and Recreation New Zealand (now Sport New Zealand) from 2000-2006.

She has held directorships with both Sport New Zealand and High-Performance Sport New Zealand while she has been a director with the International Association of Elite Sport Training Centres, a board member of the New Zealand Swimming Federation and a member of the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) Athletes’ Commission. She also served as General Manager of Women’s Rugby at World Rugby, where she significantly boosted the sport's global profile.

In 2021, Sadleir became the CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). Her tenure is marked by efforts to modernise the Games, promote inclusivity, and ensure sustainability.

The NZOC also acknowledges Tennis New Zealand CEO and Women in Sport Aotearoa Co-Founder Julie Paterson, who has been named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to women and sport.

