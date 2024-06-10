Allie Jean - Last Man Standing

‘Last Man Standing’ is the third single from Allie Jean’s soon to be released debut album ‘This Drink is for the Hard Times’. Last Man Standing takes the country rock elements of her first single, fused with the pop sensibilities of second single ‘Pretty on the Outside,’ which reached number one on the Tasmanian and Australian country music charts, to bring you a catchy, rock country banger. Drawing some comparisons to Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen’s hit ‘Because the Night,’ ‘Last Man Standing’ is a song about living life wild and unpredictably, with people who stick by you at your worst, whilst those who don’t like the heat run from the fire.

“Everyone knows someone who gets out of control, and ends up causing total chaos and mayhem by the end of the night. This song explores what’s going on in their head, and how sometimes these actions act as a test to see if the person’s going to stick around even after they’ve seen the worst of you.” Allie Jean

Produced by Matt Fel

l (Shane Nicholson, Brad Cox) and mastered by William Bowden

(Goyte, The Church, Silverchair) Allie Jean continues to make new waves in the Australian

Country Music scene. ‘Last Man Standing’ is Available to purchase here: https://gyro.to/LastManStanding

