Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Allie Jean - Last Man Standing

Monday, 10 June 2024, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Key 2 Artist Promotions

‘Last Man Standing’ is the third single from Allie Jean’s soon to be released debut album ‘This Drink is for the Hard Times’. Last Man Standing takes the country rock elements of her first single, fused with the pop sensibilities of second single ‘Pretty on the Outside,’ which reached number one on the Tasmanian and Australian country music charts, to bring you a catchy, rock country banger. Drawing some comparisons to Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen’s hit ‘Because the Night,’ ‘Last Man Standing’ is a song about living life wild and unpredictably, with people who stick by you at your worst, whilst those who don’t like the heat run from the fire.

“Everyone knows someone who gets out of control, and ends up causing total chaos and mayhem by the end of the night. This song explores what’s going on in their head, and how sometimes these actions act as a test to see if the person’s going to stick around even after they’ve seen the worst of you.” Allie Jean

Produced by Matt Fel

l (Shane Nicholson, Brad Cox) and mastered by William Bowden

(Goyte, The Church, Silverchair) Allie Jean continues to make new waves in the Australian

Country Music scene. ‘Last Man Standing’ is Available to purchase here: https://gyro.to/LastManStanding

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Key 2 Artist Promotions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 