Intimacy In The Time Of Lockdowns Inspired Cheeky New Song “Bush Bash”From Aotearoa Band Revulva

Revulva is back to woo you with their new sexy track "Bush Bash".

“Bush Bash” is the first single from Revulva's forthcoming self-titled album releasing later this year. “

“Revulva” the album is going to be all our work to date”, shares the band. “This includes songs from the band's beginning as a 5-piece 5 years ago, to songs written the night before recording at Surgery Studios in November 2023. We can’t wait to reveal more soon!”

Flirting with funk music, dining with disco music, and jaywalking toward jazz music - Revulva are an eight-piece femme-fronted progressive soul/ funk band from Te-Whanganui-a-Tara / Wellington.

The band consists of New Zealand’s finest musicians including Phoebe Johnson (Ebony Lamb, Dateline, HEAVY CHEST), Lily Rose Shaw (The Teskey Brothers, The Gallery, OdESSA), Tobias Leman (Hummucide, The Gallery, Earl Green), Hector McLachlan (The Teskey Brothers, Rachel Andie), Kaito Walley (Bret McKenzie, TOI, L.A.B), Lennox Grootjans (Hummucide, Arjuna Oakes, Len Blake), Mysty Cooke (Exploding Rainbow Orchestra, Esbee, Richter City Rebels), and Zane Hawkins (Hummucide, Len Blake, Tusekah) and is always bursting with heart, snarky remarks, sexuality, burning improvised solos, feminist ethos, and a punk attitude.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Bush Bash"explores passion and desire in a natural context. The song was written by the band's composer and lyricist, Phoebe Johnson, in a time when touch was not freely accessible - the 2021 Covid-19 lockdown. "My house isn't free / your house isn't free / gotta get out, just you me and the trees". Bush Bash is about finding a cosy spot, in the bushes, to "go to town".

Johnson is fascinated with finding ways to empower sexuality with a feminine voice through her song writing “I wanted another excuse to invite audiences in to be sexy with me while also acknowledging the embarrassment and awkwardness of sex” she shares. “I really wanted to champion my musical heroes (like Prince & Minnie Ripterton) with this tune by getting hyper-sexual and funky, but with an experience that was actually quite clumsy.”

The "Bush Bash" music video was co-directed by Phoebe Johnson and her partner Daniel Kingston - a directorial debut for the pair. “Working with someone I love provided the kind of comfort and confidence that comes with loving someone to show up on camera” says Johnson. “Daniel has been hearing my visions and ideas everyday for around 3 years now, and was able to help me translate the vision of Bush Bash into a self-funded budget music video we are really proud of.”

Revulva released their debut EP "Girl's Gotta Eat" mid-2022 to rave-reviews and an SRN "best EP" nomination. Their last release "This Town" remained in the NZ SRN and Hot Singles charts for months while the band toured the single up and down the country. Their theatrical and epic live shows have seen them performing at festivals such as 121 Festival, Tora Bombora, Nest Fest, Welcome To Nowhere, Newtown Festival, Cubadupa, and Twisted Frequency among many more.

Revulva’s single and music video "Bush Bash" is available (fromJune 7) from all streaming platforms.

© Scoop Media

