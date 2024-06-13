Six-Stop, Family Friendly Global Action Sports Show Returning To NZ This Summer

Freestyle Kings LIVE to tour New Zealand – to perform in four venues for the first time

Lauded as the greatest show of audacious stunts on two wheels, global touring act Freestyle Kings is heading back to Aotearoa. Kicking off in Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin for the first time on Friday 31 January, the tour includes five more shows in Christchurch, Nelson, New Plymouth, Napier and Hamilton.

The troupe of International and Kiwi freestyle motocross and BMX athletes will dazzle crowds with double back flips, front flips, crashes and multiple world-first tricks on wheels.

Global entertainment company TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones said: “We are excited to bring back this phenomenal high octane show that just sold-out in Australia, to the adventure sports capital of the world - New Zealand. We tested the waters in 2023 with our inaugural stadium Tour and after multiple requests to return to New Zealand’s heartland regions, we are thrilled to be giving Kiwi fans what they want with this new announcement.”

“New Zealand tickets went on sale today and have already outpaced opening sales of the Southern hemisphere tour so far, including last year’s popular NZ tour. Our Kiwi neighbours are set to witness the very best in family friendly entertainment and adrenaline-inducing live action motocross.”

Freestyle Kings promoter and former professional FMXer Josh Hannah said, "Freestyle Kings will be arriving in New Zealand fresh off a tour of South Africa. We can’t wait to step up and show Kiwis our exciting new choreography that is taking FMX and BMX to new heights.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Tour will be headlined by International riders Ronnie Mac from the US, and Hollywood stuntman, Robbie Maddison, as well as FMX World Champions Rob Adelberg and Pat Bowden.

Maddison says, “New Zealand has long been a favourite destination for action sports athletes, who constantly chase adrenaline hits away from their bikes.

“The reception from the Kiwi crowds on our last tour was deafening. Getting a chance to perform six more shows in New Zealand at four new venues with the best action sports stars on the planet is a dream come true for me. I also can’t wait to explore more of New Zealand’s countryside and find some good times away from the dirt bikes.”

Not content on bringing the best talent from Australia and the US, the Freestyle Kings tour will also have a Kiwi flavour to it, with BMX rider Ellie ‘The Flying Kiwi” Chew from the Kapiti coast, a star rider in the Freestyle Kings Tour.

"I've been lucky, my BMX has taken me all over the world over the past five years, but there is no better crowd to perform in front of than a home crowd. Kiwis are crazy for BMX and FMX, and they haven't had a chance to see an international touring act since our last tour. Freestyle Kings is coming in hot,” Chew said.

Known in the shows for her bright pink outfits, the 29 year old says, “Freestyle Kings is a two-hour, non-stop night of thrills and spills for the whole family. We will sell you the whole seat, but you only need the edge.”

Tickets are on sale now through https://www.freestylekings.com/freestyle-kings-live-new-zealand-2025-tour/

Freestyle Kings - Dunedin Friday, 31 Jan 2025 Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin Freestyle Kings - Christchurch Saturday, 1 February 2025 Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch Freestyle Kings - Nelson Sunday, 2 February 2025 Trafalgar Park, Nelson Freestyle Kings - New Plymouth Wednesday, 5 February 2025 Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth Freestyle Kings - Hamilton Saturday, 8 February 2025 FMG Stadium, Hamilton Freestyle Kings - Napier Sunday, 9 February 2025 McLean Park, Napier

© Scoop Media

