Tā Moko And Tā Tatau Artist Registrations Are Currently Open

Photo/Supplied

Here is your opportunity to profile your tā moko tattoo practice alongside other leading indigenous practitioners from around the world for the most exciting indigenous event on the international calendar!

Toi Kiri 2024 profiles the best local, national and international indigenous talent in tā tatau, tā moko and skin marking arts alongside broader cultural arts including performance, ceremony and food traditions all together in one all-inclusive eleven-day event.

The highlight of Toi Kiri is the public festival gathering of over 200 of the best indigenous cultural artists from Aotearoa and around the world. For participating artists a feature of Toi Kiri is the unique immersive live-in wānanga opportunity to make indigenous art connections, share skills and master practices together. This opportunity includes a group exhibition, symposium sharing, workshops and cultural trips. .

As world indigenous and first nations artists that possess deep history throughout our practices, Toi Kiri represents a unique opportunity to explore our connections in a safe and welcome space. Are you an indigenous practitioner of skin marking ready to be amongst other leaders in indigenous tā tatau, tā moko practitioners from around the globe?

Ta Moko and Ta Tatau Artist registrations will close soon and spaces are filling up fast! Signup to www.toikiri.nz to access artists information, event and exhibition registration forms. There are affordable, eleven day full artist Wānanga and three day Festival only options available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Our esteemed indigenous practitioners from across the world usually select the benefits of the entire eleven days where they feel the warmth and hospitality of the mana whenua of Whareroa Marae and the tangata whenua of the rohe of Tauranga Moana. Toi Kiri provides a unique platform for open dialogue, reclamation of indigenous space and encourages deeper sharing of knowledge and strategic development around our customary tattoo practices.

Bringing the best of indigenous traditions together, immerse yourself in cultural identity at Toi Kiri 2024.

Check out www.toikiri.nz to find what's on including the Festival, Artists Wānanga, Gallery Exhibition and Symposium. For all general public ticketing and vendor registrations, stay tuned via our website and socials for updates.

For further information about Toi Kiri, visit www.toikiri.nz or contact info@tetuhimareikura.org

© Scoop Media

