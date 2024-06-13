Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tā Moko And Tā Tatau Artist Registrations Are Currently Open

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust

Photo/Supplied

Here is your opportunity to profile your tā moko tattoo practice alongside other leading indigenous practitioners from around the world for the most exciting indigenous event on the international calendar!

Toi Kiri 2024 profiles the best local, national and international indigenous talent in tā tatau, tā moko and skin marking arts alongside broader cultural arts including performance, ceremony and food traditions all together in one all-inclusive eleven-day event.

The highlight of Toi Kiri is the public festival gathering of over 200 of the best indigenous cultural artists from Aotearoa and around the world. For participating artists a feature of Toi Kiri is the unique immersive live-in wānanga opportunity to make indigenous art connections, share skills and master practices together. This opportunity includes a group exhibition, symposium sharing, workshops and cultural trips. .

As world indigenous and first nations artists that possess deep history throughout our practices, Toi Kiri represents a unique opportunity to explore our connections in a safe and welcome space. Are you an indigenous practitioner of skin marking ready to be amongst other leaders in indigenous tā tatau, tā moko practitioners from around the globe?

Ta Moko and Ta Tatau Artist registrations will close soon and spaces are filling up fast! Signup to www.toikiri.nz to access artists information, event and exhibition registration forms. There are affordable, eleven day full artist Wānanga and three day Festival only options available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Our esteemed indigenous practitioners from across the world usually select the benefits of the entire eleven days where they feel the warmth and hospitality of the mana whenua of Whareroa Marae and the tangata whenua of the rohe of Tauranga Moana. Toi Kiri provides a unique platform for open dialogue, reclamation of indigenous space and encourages deeper sharing of knowledge and strategic development around our customary tattoo practices.

Bringing the best of indigenous traditions together, immerse yourself in cultural identity at Toi Kiri 2024.

Check out www.toikiri.nz to find what's on including the Festival, Artists Wānanga, Gallery Exhibition and Symposium. For all general public ticketing and vendor registrations, stay tuned via our website and socials for updates.

For further information about Toi Kiri, visit www.toikiri.nz or contact info@tetuhimareikura.org

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 