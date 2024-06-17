Dates Set For Santos Tour Down Under Milestone

Stephen Williams 2024 TDU winner. Photo/Supplied

The world’s best cyclists will race in South Australia from 17–26 January 2025 for the milestone 25th year of the Santos Tour Down Under.

Ten action-packed days and nights await fans at the event, which will once again launch the international cycling season and the UCI WorldTour and Women’s WorldTour.

Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said 2025 marks an impressive milestone for the Santos Tour Down Under in South Australia.

“With dates locked in for 2025, we look forward to welcoming fans back to Adelaide and regional South Australia for Australia’s greatest cycling race as it celebrates its 25th year,” Minister Bettison said.

“The Santos Tour Down Under is one of our state’s world-class major events making a crucial contribution to South Australia’s visitor economy, while showcasing our state to a global audience.”

Santos Tour Down Under Race Director Stuart O’Grady OAM said next year’s event was sure to be extra special.

“Elite cyclists look forward to starting their seasons in South Australia and the amazing welcome they receive from fans here. Many teams consider the Santos Tour Down Under their favourite race experience of the year,” he said.

“We are currently locking in our race routes and look forward to paying homage to the great history of this event – one that has been part of South Australia’s sporting DNA since 1999.”

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said the company was proud to continue supporting the event and recognised its broad community benefits.

“Santos is headquartered in South Australia and supporting a world-class event of this scale is part of our commitment to enrich the communities where we operate,’’ Mr Gallagher said.

“We’re proud that with our support, the Santos Tour Down Under was the first major cycling event to provide equal prize money for both men and women and that is something we are very proud of.”

The Santos Tour Down Under is taking place in Adelaide and regional South Australia from 17-26 January 2025. It will feature nine days of elite racing for men and women, with stages to be announced in coming weeks.

Please visit tourdownunder.com.au for more information.

