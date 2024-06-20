What's On Prime Video This July

July brings epic insight into the historical arena of the Roman Empire in Those About To Die. Starring Sir Anthony Hopkins, this series will immerse viewers into the spectacular, complex, and corrupt world of chariot racing and gladiatorial fights in ancient Rome (Friday 19 July).

Guy Ritchie tells a story based on true events and the recently declassified files of the British War Department in The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare - an action-comedy about the first-ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming (Thursday 25 July).

We have some binge-worthy classic additions to June including Beverly Hills 90201 (the first time it is available on streaming in New Zealand); hugely successful crime drama, Ray Donovan; award-winning series Dexter starring Michael C. Hall and every season of NCIS.

