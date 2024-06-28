Shortlist Revealed In 2024 Parkin Drawing Prize

Bird nests, plum tree branches, human hair, electrical wires, porcelain plates from 1890, and coal dust from the Maramarua coal mine are among the intriguing variety of materials incorporated into artworks shortlisted for this year’s Parkin Drawing Prize.

The 2024 competition attracted an impressive 463 entries. From those entries, a short-list* of 77 works has been selected for the national drawing competition, the winner of which will be awarded the major prize of $25,000. Ten highly commended prizes of $500.00 are also awarded.

The national competition, now into its 12th year, was founded in 2012 and been generously supported by arts patron Chris Parkin since then. Until the advent of the Parkin, the New Zealand art world lacked a substantial drawing award.

"Once again it’s thrilling to see such a strong number of entries utilising such a variety of mediums. It demonstrates that despite adversity, creativity in all its forms not only endures but thrives, to brilliantly showcase the resilience of the human spirit. If I have a regret, its’ that so many of the themes seem dark and dour, but maybe that’s just a reflection of the times” said Parkin.

The advisory panel comprises Lucy Hammonds, Curator at Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Lizzie Bisley, Curator of Modern Art at Te Papa, and Wellington art dealer Hamish McKay.

The Winner will be selected and announced by New Zealand writer, art critic and curator, Justin Paton who is Head Curator of International Art at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Justin will announce the winner and highly commended recipients at the gala opening of the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington on Monday 5 August.

"Justin, as Head Curator of International Art at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, and a New Zealander, brings a unique perspective to evaluating the best of New Zealand's contemporary drawing practice. I am honoured that he has accepted this role, and eagerly anticipate his visit to select the winner. “

Entries have been received throughout New Zealand from Whangarei to as far south as Invercargill and from overseas including a work from Berlin.

All of the artworks in the 2024 Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition will be available for purchase, giving admirers and collectors alike, the opportunity to purchase some wonderful pieces, as well as providing gallerists opportunities for new representation.

Previous winners include Monique Jansen (2013) with AO Folded Moire Drawing; Douglas Stichbury (2014) with Observer, Gabrielle Amodeo (2015) with The Floor We Walk On, Hannah Beehre’s Catastrophe (2016), Kirsty Lillico’s carpet installation State Block (2017), Jacqui Colley for Long Echo (2018), Michael Dell’s Every Valley (2019), Poppy Lekner’s Forward Slash (2020), Mark Braunias’ work ‘In search of the Saccharine Underground’, Siân Stephens ‘Liam Cutting His Hair After An All-nighter’, and “Street light (the room where your brother was born)” by Connah Podmore last year.

The Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition will run until Sunday, 1 September at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.

