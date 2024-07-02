Two Hawke's Bay Companies Partner On Global Scale For Singapore Event In 2025

Hawke's Bay Team competing in Golden Oldies Perth 2023 / Supplied

KOOGA and Golden Oldies World Rugby Festival Singapore 2025 Announce Official Apparel Partnership

Golden Oldies World Rugby Festival Singapore 2025 is proud to announce a strategic partnership with KOOGA NZ, both based in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand. This collaboration is set to enhance the quality of rugby apparel at the Festival and provide rugby enthusiasts with a unique experience at the festival in Singapore, which will be held from April 6 to April 13, 2025.

The Golden Oldies World Rugby Festival is built on the pillars of fun, friendship, and fraternity combined with the passion for rugby, bringing together rugby enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate the sport in a friendly and festive environment. This partnership with KOOGA NZ, a family-owned business renowned for its quality rugby apparel, perfectly aligns with these values.

For nearly two decades, KOOGA has been a prominent name in New Zealand's sports apparel industry. Their "Made for Rugby" heritage is well-known, having sponsored premier teams like the Wallabies, Canterbury, Taranaki, Hawke's Bay Magpies, and the NZ Kiwis. KOOGA's ethos goes beyond the professional arena, dedicated to ensuring high-quality sports apparel is accessible to all athletes, regardless of their level.

“Our growth has firmly established us within community schools and sports clubs across the nation,” said Guy McPhail, Director of KOOGA NZ LTD. “The recent transition to full ownership of the KOOGA brand from our UK parent company has only strengthened our resolve. This, coupled with our role as the exclusive supplier to NZ Police Sports, underscores our commitment. Leveraging advanced designs and manufacturing processes, along with reliable offshore factories, we are poised to equip any sports team with apparel and equipment that meet the most stringent international standards.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with KOOGA NZ LTD,” said David Nancarrow, CEO of GO SPORTS RUGBY 2025 LIMITED. “Their dedication to the sport and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision for the Golden Oldies World Rugby Festival. KOOGA's family-oriented approach and high-quality products resonate deeply with our festival’s ethos.”

KOOGA NZ LTD shares this enthusiasm. “Partnering with Golden Oldies World Rugby Festival Singapore 2025 is an exciting collaboration for us. Their reputation for organising premier rugby events is well-known globally, and we look forward to achieving great things together. As a family business, we pride ourselves on the quality and durability of our gear, and we are eager to bring this commitment to the Golden Oldies community.”

The partnership will include the development of new product lines, exclusive merchandise for rugby fans, and joint efforts to engage the rugby community both in New Zealand and Singapore. Fans can expect to see the first fruits of this collaboration in the coming months.

