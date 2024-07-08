Prime Video Announces Premiere Date And Reveals Key Art For New Thriller Series, Cross, Starring Aldis Hodge As Cross

Today, Prime Video announced the premiere date and revealed the key art for the long-awaited new crime thriller series, CROSS starring Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross. All eight episodes will premiere worldwide in more than 240 countries and territories on November 14 exclusively on Prime Video.

From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. In advance of its Season One debut, the series was renewed for a second season at Prime Video’s inaugural upfront presentation.

Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify - and ultimately capture - the murderers. Hodge stars in the series and also serves as a producer. Cross also stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore-, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold.

Watkins serves as showrunner and executive produces the series via his Blue Monday Productions banner. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost are executive producing for Skydance Television.

Cross is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

About Paramount Television Studios

Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) is a leading content studio, developing and producing a wide range of cutting-edge and entertaining television programs across all media platforms for distribution worldwide. Current programming from PTVS includes THE SPIDERWICK CHRONICLES on The Roku Channel, which broke viewership records for the streamer, TOM CLANCY’S JACK RYAN starring John Krasinski for Prime Video and the wildly popular Prime Video action series REACHER, which is now in production on its third season. Next up from PTVS is a new thriller for Prime Video, CROSS, along with three series for Apple TV+: Taika Waititi’s TIME BANDITS, BEFORE, starring Billy Crystal, and MURDERBOT, starring Alexander Skarsgård. Paramount Television Studios is a subsidiary of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA), a global content company with premiere television, film, and digital entertainment brands.

About Skydance Television

Skydance Television is a leading supplier of premium scripted content across a range of platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, producing some of their most successful series including the Emmy-nominated series Grace and Frankie, which became Netflix’s longest running series following the release of its final season, as well as Foundation, Reacher, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Big Door Prize, and FUBAR. The studio’s upcoming series include Cross, Neuromancer, The Runarounds, an untitled comedy series starring Matthew McConoughey and Woody Harrelson, an action-adventure series starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham, and a drama series starring Tim McGraw set in the world of competitive bull-riding.

Skydance is the diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company first launched with Feature Films and has since strategically expanded to include Television, Interactive, Animation, New Media and Sports, with studios in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Spain and Canada.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favourite movies, series, documentaries and sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Saltburn, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, The Boys, and AIR; licensed fan favourites 1882, 1923 and Lioness. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favourite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access.

