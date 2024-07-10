Jim Legxacy Share New Track 'nothings Changed (!)'

Jim Legxacy (Photo/Supplied)

An artist who already needs little introduction, Jim Legxacy returns with ‘nothings changed (!)’, released today on (!).

A song for his sister. A tribute to her life and legacy. Her favourite song of Jim’s, re-worked and released today in her honour. Since losing her late last year, ‘nothings changed (!)’ now holds more weight and poignancy than Jim could ever have imagined. He knew he needed to share this with the world; an expulsion of the magnitude of his loss. ‘nothings changed (!)’ drops with a video which hones in on his sister’s life and the crushing importance of love and family.

Grief affects everything but the time has come to pull the future into sharp focus. ‘nothings changed (!)’ pin-points a moment in time that Jim will never forget but music is the force to get him through. The drive remains to make his sister proud and keep moving forward, channeling the creative energy that comes from such an experience into something memorable.

At just 23 years old Jim Legxacy is a one of a kind self-taught, self-produced talent who has already proved a total disruptor in London’s music scene, Jim built a strong fanbase over a handful of early releases, and defies every box people have attempted to force him into. Jim’s unique and arresting sound which draws a thread between r’n’b, pop, grime, midwest emo, afro beats and alternative, marks him as one of the most exciting artists the UK has to offer.

Growing up in South East London, in a tight knit household of Nigerian descent, music has always formed part of Jim’s identity. Jim's artistic journey properly began in 2018, dropping multiple singles and two longer form projects (Dynasty, Citadel) which displayed his artistic growth, versatility, and vulnerability, all whilst battling homelessness. 2023 saw him release his latest mixtape ‘Homeless N*gga Pop Music’ to wide critical acclaim. Jim has already garnered support and cosigns from fellow artists including Dave, Stormzy, Central Cee, Headie One, Skepta, Loski and Jack Harlow.

The release of ‘nothings changed (!)’ marks a new, evolving era for Jim Legxacy. A line in the sand in more ways than one and no doubt great things await on the other side.

