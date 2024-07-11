Supercars Racing Back To Taupō In 2025

Cheered on by spectators, the Supercars and drivers make their way down Spa Road in 2024.

Image/Supplied

Taupō will host the 2025 ITM Taupō Super400 between 11 to 13 April at the world-class Taupō International Motorsport Park.

“Following on from the success of this year’s sold out event, we are raring to go to welcome the Supercars team back again for the 2025 ITM Taupō Super400!” said Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas.

“We look forward to once again welcoming visitors and racing enthusiasts from all over, as we showcase the vibrant Taupō District and the hospitality we are known for.”

In April 2024, a sold-out crowd of over 60,000 spectators watched Taupō’s maiden event as New Zealander Andrei Heimgartner won race one.

Event details will be released in due course, but with school holidays starting the same weekend, expect Taupō to be buzzing. Taupō’s 2024 event was sold out and visitors from all over New Zealand stayed across the whole district, enjoying the scenery and activities that only the Taupō rohe can offer.

The event drew international attention, yet it was the uniquely local welcome and culture that provided inspiration. Locals came out in droves for the Track to Town event where fans met drivers and saw the cars up close, and volunteers supported the event in great numbers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Six60 performed a sell-out concert and Supercars’ drivers helped Greening Taupō with planting native trees. Master carver Delani Brown designed 2024’s volunteer shirts and drivers’ trophies, and Tauhara hapū warmly welcomed Supercars officials, drivers and their families with a haka and pōwhiri.

“I’m super grateful to Ngāti Tūwharetoa, in particular ngā hapū o te Hikuwai as tangata whenua, for their support of this event,” Mr Trewavas says.

Tickets and accommodation will be in demand and the event will again support neighbouring regions such as Ruapehu, Hawke’s Bay, Waikato and Rotorua.

“The event really puts the Taupō district on the map. We have so much to offer and I’m delighted we can show the whole world what not only our rohe has to offer, but in fact the whole region and New Zealand Aotearoa,” says Mr Trewavas.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming visitors to the district again. Let’s gear up for an unforgettable experience and make the 2025 ITM Taupō Super400 event the best one yet!”

Find out more at www.supercars.com

© Scoop Media

