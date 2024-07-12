IA Release New Waiata 'Kura Huna'

IA are L-R; Reti Hedley and Moetu Smith. Photo by Kay Buchanan

Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Aotearoa/New Zealand - July 12, 2024 - The innovative band IA is set to release their latest waiata ‘Kura Huna’, an evocative exploration of the sacred knowledge passed down through generations. This powerful new track delves into the importance of not only preserving ancient wisdom but also understanding the profound ways to utilise it.

“Knowledge is powerful but not as powerful as how you use it, which is when knowledge turns into wisdom,” says Reti Hedley.

Heading back to their roots, ‘Kura Huna’ was composed with looped taonga pūoro taking center stage.The rhythmic foundation is laid by tumu (wooden sticks), creating a syncopated, almost irregular beat. Complementing this are the melodic tones of the putorino (wooden flute), punga ihu (nose flute), nguru, pu moana (conch), and poi awhiowhio (whistling gourd swung on a cord).

The band seamlessly merges the traditional with the contemporary, looping taonga pūoro juxtaposed with a modern twist where electronic techniques explore the subsonic and supersonic qualities of taonga pūoro. This innovative approach is further enhanced by sampled bass and drum arrangements, layered with live drums and a marching snare, driving the song forward with dynamic energy.

IA - ‘Kura Huna’ - Listen Here

In addition to releasing this new track, IA is also gearing up for their first international tour in August. Following their showcase at the International Indigenous Music Summit in Toronto in 2023, the band were selected to perform at three prominent festivals in Canada:

Innu Nikamu Festival: August 4th - Sept-Îles

Asinabka Festival: August 6th - Ottawa

International First Peoples Festival: August 8th - Montreal

IA’s international tour represents a significant milestone, bringing their unique fusion of traditional and contemporary Māori music to a global audience.

IA - ‘Kura Huna’ is out now and was made with support from Te Mangai Paho

‘Kura Huna’ composed by Reti Hedley, Moetu Smith

‘Kura Huna’ Lyrics by Reti Hedley, Moetu Smith, Kaharau Keogh

