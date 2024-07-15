Avis Magic Defeated Trident Homes Tactix 51-49 In Rangiora

14 July, 2024

Providing another exciting twist at the back end of the season, AVIS Magic kept their Finals Series hopes alive after posting a thrilling 51-49 win over Trident Homes Tactix in Rangiora on Sunday.

With both teams enjoying their best ANZ Premiership seasons to date, both had plenty to play for in the penultimate round with the Tactix seeking a first-ever home Grand Final and the Magic a spot in the Finals Series for the first time.

The Magic came into the contest full of purpose, the match providing all the intensity and resilience of two teams desperate for the win. The visitors impressing through their attitude and ability to stay in the fight to eventually get the better of the Tactix in a cracking game.

Captain Ameliaraane Ekenasio and her shooting partner Saviour Tui were key figures while midcourter Claire O’Brien was a steadying influence who carried an enormous workload for the Magic.

With one round remaining, the Tactix have sprung back into pole position by the narrowest of percentages while the Magic sit outside the top three by a solitary point, leaving next week’s final round of the regular season pivotal contests for the top four teams.

There were no surprises in either starting line-ups with goal shoot Aliyah Dunn, backing up from a strong outing the previous week, getting her second start of the season for the Tactix after returning from injury.

With their season on the line, the Magic made the brightest of starts with Ekenasio a prominent figure. Directing play at the attack end while making timely incursions into the circle, the elegant shooter proved her worth with a succession of long-range shots.

Strong full-court pressure from both sides resulted in numerous turnovers, the Magic’s greater control and discipline helping them nudge in front and take a 14-12 lead into the first break.

Showing greater intent, the Tactix made a strong reply on the resumption, levelling up the scores in quick time before a thrilling arm-wrestle dominated the remainder of the stanza.

Showing her court craft, Tactix goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit peeled off some clever shooter-to-shooter interplay with Dunn while at the other end, the dynamic Tactix defensive pairing of Jane Watson and Karin Burger tightened the screws.

With the lead changing hands several times, the Magic were far from done, adding their own defensive pressure through Georgia Takarangi and Erena Mikaere as both teams scrapped for everything to keep the contest on a knife edge.

With nothing separating the pair, the shooting remained of the highest quality, the Tactix enjoying one more shot at goal to secure a slim 26-25 lead at the main break.

Mikaere and Takarangi continued to be a force at the Magic’s defence end while the shooting and athleticism of Tui and Ekenasio at the other, was a key feature.

Paris Lokotui, Watson and Burger responded in kind while helping the Tactix get back on level terms in an ever-frantic and intense contest. The home side nudged back in front, edging to a three-goal lead and looking to be in control.

However, Magic’s midcourt and back-end defence had other ideas as both sides made late changes.

Ellie Bird took over from Dunn under the Tactix hoop while Reeghan de Bono came on at centre for Ariana Cable-Dixon in the Magic midcourt.

It was the Magic who finished the stronger to forge a 39-37 lead at the last turn while leaving the match delicately poised.

The Magic held their nerve down the home straight, maintaining their buffer during another riveting stanza. With the last 15 minutes remaining all square, it was enough to seal an important win for the visitors.

Official Result and Stats:

Trident Homes Tactix: 49

AVIS Magic: 51

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Aliyah Dunn 26/27 (96%)

Ellie Bird 7/8 (88%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 16/19 (84%)

Shooting Stats - Magic:

Saviour Tui 32/34 (94%)

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 19/20 (95%)

ANZ Fans' Player of the Match: Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Magic).

