Simple Livery Revealed For Nürburgring Weekend

Friday, 19 July 2024, 4:08 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand have revealed clean and simple war paint for its forthcoming prize weekend in August’s fourth round of the ADAC GT4 Germany championship.

The all-white GR Supra GT4 EVO will fly the flag for TGRNZ at the Nürburgring. Picture TGRNZ

Last year the basic blue design on the GR Supra GT4 EVO helped the car stand out from the crowd in a packed GT4 field and a predominantly white scheme for this year’s campaign is designed to do exactly the same.

TOYOTA GAZOO RACING logos feature prominently of course, as drivers Tom Bewley and William Exton will be representing the brand on their European debut.

“We are all looking forward to another epic adventure in Europe and this year we’ve gone for something in design that reflects the simple clean lines of our style in New Zealand,” said TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand Manager Nicolas Caillol.

“It’s also the right time to say a massive thank you to the partners alongside TGRNZ who make it all possible and that’s Toyota Financial Services, Castrol, BestBars and NexenTyres. Without their support these opportunities for young drivers from New Zealand would simply not be possible.”

Preparation of the car is well underway in Europe and it will be ready to hit the track when the two drivers arrive for the first practice session on the Grand Prix layout of the famous circuit on August 14th.

The race weekend follows the same format for both Saturday and Sunday, with a 20 minute qualifying session and a one hour race. Each of the two drivers will get a qualifying session during the weekend.

Visit us: 
http://www.toyota.co.nz/racing/
http://www.toyotagazooracing.co.nz

