New Exhibition At Auckland Museum Celebrates 100 Years Of Netball In New Zealand

Poitarawhiti Aotearoa Netball New Zealand and Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum will celebrate one hundred years of one of our most beloved and iconic sports in a new exhibition opening Tuesday 3 September

Our Game: A Century of Netball in Aotearoa New Zealand, traces the evolution of netball, from grassroots beginnings to triumphs on the global stage. Through a diverse collection of photographs, memorabilia, archival footage, and personal stories, the exhibition will uncover the history of netball in our nation and give visitors insights into the sport that has captivated and united communities across the motu.

The exhibition shares the origins of netball in Aotearoa New Zealand, and how a consistent community groundswell and dedicated volunteers allowed it to become the flourishing sport today. It also highlights the challenges the sport, its supporters, and players faced, from earning recognition as a national sport to acceptance into the Commonwealth Games.

Dynamic and nostalgic, the exhibition highlights inspiring stories of pioneering players, coaches, and teams that have shaped the sport. It will showcase iconic matches and championships that have left a lasting impact on fans and players alike, and the significance of netball within different communities.

Auckland Museum Curator, Social History, Jane Groufsky says, "Our Game: A Century of Netball in Aotearoa New Zealand not only celebrates the sport's history but also acknowledges its role in fostering community spirit and empowering women. Netball is more than just a game; it reflects our nation's values, resilience, and passion.”

“Over the past century, Netball New Zealand has amassed an archive of photos, film, ephemera, uniforms and other significant items from the game. We’re looking forward to sharing some of these taonga with our visitors, as well as objects from our own collection and from other generous lenders,” says Groufsky.

2024 marks the centenary celebration of Netball New Zealand, the oldest netball association in the world. This milestone year highlights a century of promoting and supporting netball across the country, fostering a love for the sport, nurturing talent, and encouraging participation at all levels.

Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie says, “This centennial year is a monumental milestone for Netball New Zealand. We are excited to share our history alongside Auckland Museum in Our Game and honour the countless individuals who have contributed to Netball’s success in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

“We are proud to be an inclusive game. After 100 years, we are still growing throughout the community and on the national and international stage - our participation numbers are continuing to increase. This reflects our commitment to fostering a sport that embraces diversity and encourages everyone to take part. In Our Game, visitors will see how support from our communities and the passion of our players, coaches, and volunteers has made netball a vital and cherished part of New Zealand’s sporting landscape,” says Wyllie.

Our Game: A Century of Netball in Aotearoa New Zealand is presented by Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum in partnership with Netball New Zealand, and will be presented from Tuesday 3 September 2024 to Tuesday 18 February 2025.

