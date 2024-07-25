Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
NZOC Statement

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 8:22 am
Press Release: NZOC

The NZOC has received confirmation from Team Canada that a second drone incident took place over the New Zealand women's football team training on July 19th at St Etienne.

This was three days prior to the incident on the 22nd, where a Canada Soccer team official was found to be operating a drone and was detained by French Police.

The NZOC has also received notification of the sanctions and consequences imposed by the Canadian Olympic Committee on Canada Soccer.

The sanctions include removing two Canadian team officials from the Olympic Team and sending them home immediately. Head Coach Bev Priestman will also stand down from coaching the match against New Zealand tomorrow.

The NZOC acknowledges the sanctions and reinforces the seriousness of the sports integrity breach as we continue to seek a full review of the situation.

We are also supporting New Zealand Football as they seek to urgently expedite the matter through the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. The NZOC will ensure the IOC Integrity Unit is updated.

With just over 24 hours until the New Zealand athletes kick off in their Opening match of the Olympic Games, we acknowledge the disruption this has caused players and team management, and continue to offer wellbeing and performance support assistance.

© Scoop Media

