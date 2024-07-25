Belgravia Apparel Supply Paris 2024 Kit Of NZ Paralympic Team

Photo/Supplied

The Ceremony, Village and Podium wear of the NZ Paralympic Team for Paris 2024, thanks to our official supplier Belgravia Apparel, was unveiled at the Team Farewell function in Auckland.

The 25-strong New Zealand Paralympic Team and 40 Support Staff collected their kit on Wednesday (24 July), with each individual receiving 40 plus items including casual wear, accessories and ceremony items.

Belgravia Apparel began the creative and technical process to outfit the athletes, support staff and officials in early 2023 – engaging with Paralympians and Paris 2024 hopefuls to ensure a Team kit was fit for purpose.

Much of the inspiration was taken from the traditional “Fern” design as worn by past members of the NZ Paralympic Team at previous Paralympic Games with a nod to Paris with the use of the French language across several items.

Aligning to the vision of Paris 2024 as a sustainable Paralympic Games many items have been created to be used repeatedly.

A uniquely designed Bomber Jacket – part of the formal uniform for the NZ Paralympic Team – is fully reversible. The jacket for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will feature the traditional New Zealand Black and Silver Fern palette with a tonal fern design, which captures the emblem of the NZ Paralympic Team. The reverse side is a black unbranded jacket suitable for future wear.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Of the Village and Podium range, Belgravia Apparel have paid special attention to the design to ensure it is the most adaptive ever worn by a NZ Paralympic Team focusing on the specific requirements of wheelchair users in the Team.

Paralympics New Zealand CEO Greg Warnecke said: “We are thrilled to unveil our Ceremony, Village and Podium wear for the NZ Paralympic Team thanks to our official supplier Belgravia Apparel.

“We are very excited by the product range of items created by Belgravia Apparel which both align with our value set in terms of design and sustainability and have been well received by both our Para athletes and support staff for Paris 2024.”

Leigh Samuel, the NZ General Manager of Belgravia Apparel (BA) said: “BA is incredibly proud to have been chosen to partner with Paralympics NZ for this prestigious opportunity. This has been a highly rewarding experience for our staff, and it is an honour to deliver this programme.

“It’s exciting to see the project come to fruition and I am pleased our vast experience and skill in delivering on elite apparel projects held us in good stead to deliver garments that all New Zealand Para athletes will be proud to wear.”

“It is extremely satisfying to know the meticulous effort poured into the designs has paid off. It’s not just about the colour palette and overall look. The priority for us was to deliver garments Para athletes feel comfortable in that are tailored to their body shape and impairment and will ultimately always ensure their comfort.”

Shooting Para sport athlete Neelam O’Neill, who is all set for her Paralympic debut at Paris 2024, said: “As a wheelchair user it is not always easy to find well-fitted clothing, but Belgravia Apparel’s uniform feels good and has a great look and I am honoured I will get to wear Belgravia with pride in Paris.”

© Scoop Media

