ZED- Kings & Queens

Friday, 26 July 2024, 8:19 am
Press Release: August Avenue

Today ZED releases ‘Kings & Queen’s’ - an anthemic party track which takes on a fantastical pop dream-sequence conjuring New York’s club scene in the 1980s. 

"We wanted to step outside ourselves a little for this one, retelling that electric moment when two people connect on the dance floor, and everything changes" says lead singer Nathan King.

To complement the track's infectious energy, ZED has teamed up with Christchurch-based Orly Studios to produce a full-length music video. Shot against the backdrop of  dynamic visuals, the video enhances Kings & Queens immersive experience.

Another dynamic collaboration with producer Nic Manders, this single is the last before the highly anticipated full album ‘Future Memory’ due for release on 23 August.

Kings & Queens is out now!

