MG Mystics Defeat Trident Homes Tactix In Christchurch

A storming final quarter pushed the MG Mystics to a compelling come-from-behind 68-64 win over a gallant Trident Homes Tactix in the Elimination Final in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Mystics will defend their title against Minor Premiers, Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, in the Grand Final in Wellington next Sunday.

Trailing by three heading into the last quarter, there was no panic from the Mystics, turning up the heat to produce an impressive 22-15 scoreline in the final 15 minutes.

Befitting the occasion, both teams produced a riveting contest with the lead changing hands several times, the late charge by the visitors eventually breaking the deadlock.

It brought a close to the end of the Tactix most successful season in their history which was also the last for coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek after 119 matches at the helm.

Both sides made quick, efficient and accurate starts in an entertaining opening quarter where attacking play was the standout feature.

Safe with the ball and with few opportunities for defensive turnovers either way, the twin towers of shooters Ellie Bird and Grace Nweke at each end of the court were dominant performers.

The shooting connection between Bird and the play-making Te Paea Selby-Rickit worked a treat for the homes side. Making the right movement at the right time, Bird’s positioning to gain the best proximity to the post was near-perfect while also returning a perfect 15 from 15 shots.

It was a similar scenario at the other end with Peta Toeava and Tayla Earle providing a slick service to Nweke. There was nothing to separate the two sides, who headed to the first break all locked up at 17-all after a high-scoring opening.

In a familiar trend of recent weeks, Filda Vui was injected at goal attack on the resumption for the Mystics as the close contest continued.

The teams picked up where they left off with a steady stream of goals both ways continuing on the back of an easy service to both shooting ends.

The first break in the impasse came five minutes in with a Jane Watson turnover for the home side but visiting captain Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, in her 100th national league match, all with the Mystics, helping her side gain the impetus.

In game with few turnover opportunities, it provided the push for the Mystics to take the lead for the first time. They managed to keep the threat of the dangerous defensive pairing Watson and Karin Burger at arms-length while maintaining a narrow 35-33 lead at the main break.

Both defence lines became more prominent during a momentum-shifting third stanza. Firstly, Phoenix Karaka and Catherine Hall provided turnover opportunities the Mystics way before Watson and Burger flexed their trademark qualities to put the heat on the visitors.

The home side levelled up early in the piece as the stalemate continued, leading to a situation of who would crack first.

Watson and Burger created hesitancy at the Mystics shooting end while the midcourt became more of a minefield to negotiate and scoring options more difficult. Bird remained the constant for the Tactix with her unnerving accuracy and poise under the hoop.

Regaining the lead nine minutes in, the Tactix pushed out to a four-goal buffer, the biggest margin of an ever-increasing intense showdown. With the home side holding on for a 49-46 lead at the last break, the game was left hanging in the balance and with everything still to play for.

In a riveting run to the line, the Mystics had the game back on even terms after five minutes, storming on with a five-goal streak to nudge in front, the impact of Katie Te Ao at centre being a key factor in nailing their spot in the Grand Final.

Official Result and Stats:

Trident Homes Tactix:

64

MG Mystics:

68

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Ellie Bird 55/56 (98%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 5/7 (71%)

Jess Allan 4/5 (80%)

Shooting Stats - Mystics:

Grace Nweke 60/70 (86%)

Filda Vui 7/7 (100%)

Dani Binks 1/1 (100%)

ANZ Fans' Player of the Match:

Ellie Bird

