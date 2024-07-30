Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
From The Rocky Horror Show Creator Richard O’Brien Comes A New Satirical Musical, THE KINGDOM OF BLING

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Photo/Supplied

The master of madness today announces that the musical will embark on its world premiere “Celebration of Kindness Tour” throughout New Zealand this October.

Starring O’Brien as The Narrator alongside an extraordinary ensemble cast, this cautionary tale has the wacky hallmarks of Rocky Horror while featuring giants, a menacing fox, trolls, and the king of the land - the obnoxious ‘The He’. The musical is backed by a stonking rock band, belting out original songs in a style that made Rocky Horror such a blast.

O’Brien further announces that 100% of all royalties of THE KINGDOM OF BLING will go to the Starship Children’s Hospital in perpetuity.

THE KINGDOM OF BLING is set in the style of a radio play in "a time of confusion, when so many madly, strange beliefs collide. A time when kindness had been demonised, while crafty blindness wined and dined in a world it had divided”.

It breaks the fourth wall, giving audiences the rare treat of playing along with one of the world’s most celebrated authors and actors whose production has been performed in 20 different languages and been seen by 30 million people globally. As a bonus track, the THE KINGDOM OF BLING tour will feature a second act – a Q&A with O’Brien talking about his life, The Rocky Horror Show, the theatre and inspiration for his latest project.

O’Brien wrote The Rocky Horror Show in 1973 and it has remained in continuous production since. From 1990 to 1993, he presented the UK game show The Crystal Maze. He also provides the voice of Lawrence Fletcher in the Disney Channel animated series Phineas and Ferb (2008–2015; 2024–present), as well as its two films (2011 and 2020). His other acting credits include Flash Gordon (1980), Robin of Sherwood (1985), Spice World (1997), Ever After (1998), Dungeons & Dragons (2000), and Elvira's Haunted Hills (2001).

© Scoop Media

